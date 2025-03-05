Carlos Alcaraz admits he “didn’t understand” why Indian Wells decided to change the tournament’s courts ahead of this year’s event in the desert.

Indian Wells was famously known for it’s slower hard courts, which has made winning the combined Masters and WTA 1000 event one of the toughest tasks in tennis.

However, just days before the start of the 2025 edition of the tournament, the Indian Wells governing body announced a surprise switch from Plexipave to Laykold.

Laykold surfacing is currently in use at the Miami Open and US Open, which traditionally had faster court speeds than in Indian Wells.

Alcaraz has found himself at home in the desert the past two years, lifting the title in both 2023 and 2024 – beating Daniil Medvedev in both finals.

Speaking ahead of his title defence, the Spaniard still appeared confident about his quest to seal an Indian Wells ‘three-peat’ – but admitted the surprise change was unexpected.

He said: “The court is faster, right?

“I don’t know. Honestly, it’s a change that I didn’t understand when I saw it, it was 25 years the tournament, it was the same court, and then right now has changed. I don’t know the reason why they did it.

“I have to practice on it. I think I consider myself a player who adapt very well his game, you know, on the surfaces and all the conditions that you’re playing on.

“I think I play great tennis anyway, even though the courts are a bit faster. But all I can say is I didn’t understand when I saw it.”

The second seed in Indian Wells, Alcaraz is still widely considered the favourite to lift the title despite the court change.

Should he triumph, he would join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in having won three straight titles at the event.

Djokovic and Alcaraz could meet in the quarter-final of the men’s singles draw, though world No 1 Jannik Sinner is absent amid his three-month suspension.

Though the Italian also missed the Qatar Open after his doping ban was confirmed, this is the first significant event the world No 1 has found himself unable to play.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner in three sets in the semi-final a year ago, and the two’s rivalry has been a dominant feature on the ATP Tour in recent months.

However, world No 3 Alcaraz admits that Sinner’s absence has not changed his outlook or approach heading into this year’s draw.

“Well, it didn’t change at all,” added the Spaniard.

“I mean, this tournament obviously, I mean, Jannik’s not playing, but a lot of the best players in the world are playing here as well. I think the draw is really open, and a lot of players playing great tennis.

“For me, coming here to approach the tournament, it doesn’t change at all. I’m just focused on my things, on myself, and I try to play good tennis here.”

Having received an opening-round bye, the second seed will face Quentin Halys or qualifier Pablo Carreno Busta in the first match of his title defence.

He could then face 27th seed Denis Shapovalov and 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov before a potential clash against Djokovic.

Alcaraz is projected to face world No 2 and first seed Alexander Zverev in the final.

