Carlos Alcaraz compared to Djokovic, Nadal, Federer ahead of ‘best’ Australian Open chance

Carlos Alcaraz has his “best chance yet” to win the Australian Open, according to doubles legend and Australian tennis great Todd Woodbridge.

World No 3 Alcaraz is the third seed in Melbourne and is looking to win his first title at the tournament, and a fifth Grand Slam singles title overall.

With two Wimbledon titles, a US Open title, and a French Open title already to his name, the Spaniard could become the youngest man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam.

However, Alcaraz has yet to make it past the quarter-final stage in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old was beaten in the last eight by Alexander Zverev in 2024, while he was forced to withdraw from the event in 2023 – when he was the world No 1.

Speaking to the Times of India, Woodbridge compared Alcaraz to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic – and said Alcaraz’s prep had left him in the best place possible to contend.

“This is his best chance yet,” said the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

“He didn’t get to Australia after winning his first major [2022 US Open], was injured. Then last year, he didn’t have his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, and he looked tactically unsure and didn’t play his best.

“This time, he has done a proper pre-season. Alcaraz is so dangerous. He’s the most enjoyable player to watch since Federer.

“He has the flair and finesse of Roger, fitness and movement of Novak, and then the Spanish determination that Rafa had.

“He is probably my pick for the Australian Open based on the time he’s had to prep. It will be some feat if he was able to win the Australian Open and then have all four majors at such a young age.”

The Australian Open draw was released on Thursday morning, and Alcaraz now knows he could face key rival Djokovic in the last eight.

Alcaraz has been drawn into the same quarter as the seventh seed, with Djokovic looking to make his history by winning a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

Before a potential quarter-final against the 10-time Australian Open champion, the Spaniard will begin his campaign with an opening clash versus Alexander Shevchenko.

Alcaraz is then projected to face 27th seed and home favourite Jordan Thompson in the third round, and then a potential fourth round versus 15th seed Jack Draper.

The third seed is on the same side of the draw as second seed Alexander Zverev, meaning he cannot potentially meet top seed and main rival Jannik Sinner until the final.

