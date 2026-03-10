Carlos Alcaraz has won plenty of big trophies across his extraordinary career, and has picked up his fair share of awards as well.

However, it is another member of his family picking up an award in Indian Wells this week, with the Spaniard’s older brother and coach, Alvaro, receiving a rather unique honour.

The 26-year-old, who has stepped up to officially join Alcaraz’s coaching team in recent months, has been crowned the ‘Hottie Coach of the Year’ by the Nothing Major podcast.

Tennis News

The ‘Hottie Coach’ award follows along from the ‘Hottie Bracket’ award handed out in 2025 by Nothing Major, which is fronted by former ATP Tour players Sam Querrey, John Isner, Jack Sock, and Steve Johnson.

The ‘Hottie Bracket’ saw 16 players compete in a tennis-style bracket, with fans voting for their favourite ATP ‘Hottie’ in round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final votes.

It was Matteo Berrettini who won the inaugural ‘Hottie Bracket’ last year, beating Tommy Paul in the final — though it is Alvaro Alcaraz picking up the first ‘Hottie Coach’ award.

Alvaro won the vote against Iga Swiatek’s coach, Wim Fissette, in the round of 16, before defeating Robert Lindstedt — coach of Bu Yunchaokete — in the last eight.

He was then victorious over Ryan Harrison, the coach of Sebastian Korda, in the semi-final vote, before being drawn to face Marat Safin — the coach of Andrey Rublev — in the final.

Ultimately, it was in fact the 26-year-old who sealed the ‘Hottie Coach’ title, narrowly beating former world No 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Safin, claiming 52% of the vote compared to 48% for the Russian.

News of Alvaro’s triumph quickly fed back to world No 1 Carlos, with the seven-time Grand Slam champion asked about his brother’s victory during his post-match press conference on Monday.

Full exchange

Q. I’m not sure if you follow the Nothing Major podcast, but your brother Alvaro won the Hottie Coach Bracket today.

CARLOS ALCARAZ: Yes.

Q. Curious if you knew about that and what you think about it.

CARLOS ALCARAZ: Of course I knew about it. You know, I was probably more nervous than my tournament here (smiling).

Yeah, funny thing that a lot of players were, you know, watching it, were, you know, following the results. You know, happy that my brother took the Hottie Coach of the Year.

Alcaraz’s Indian Wells campaign

Team Alcaraz will hope this is not the only prize they win this fortnight, with the world No 1 still in contention for the men’s singles title in Indian Wells.

The Spaniard battled past Arthur Rinderknech in three sets on Monday night and will now face 13th seed Casper Ruud in the fourth round.

Alcaraz is yet to lose a match in 2026, and will be eyeing up a third title in Tennis Paradise, having previously triumphed in Indian Wells in 2023 and 2024.

