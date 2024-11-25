Former world No 4 Caroline Garcia wants to “discover what it means to play for me” as she opened up about her “personal reckoning” heading into 2025.

The winner of 11 WTA singles titles, Garcia finished 2024 down at 48th in the world rankings following a difficult season.

The 31-year-old went 17-17 for the year, which ended following a semi-final defeat at the Guadalajara Open in September.

Garcia wrote on social media at the time that she needed to “reset” after a difficult nine months, and was widely praised for the candour and honesty in her message.

With the 2025 season just over a month away, the Frenchwoman has now detailed her targets for the coming 12 months.

Writing on Twitter/X, Garcia revealed that she no longer wants doubts and worries to “define” her and would focus on finding “joy” in her tennis.

She said: “In just one month, if all goes well, I’ll step back onto the court at the Australian Open.

“This is more than a return to competition—it’s a personal reckoning. Every day, I’m putting in the work, pushing myself to be ready both physically and mentally.

“Most days, I find joy in the process, but there are moments when the shadows creep in—the fear of failure, the fear of not being enough. These thoughts can feel overwhelming, but I’ve come to realize that the real failure would be giving in to them, letting them define me.

“I want to discover what it means to play for me—to chase my own goals, to find my own reasons, to finally uncover the joy in being a tennis player. To not let others define me.

“I don’t want winning a Grand Slam or returning to the top 5 to be my goal anymore. I want those achievements to be the outcome—the result of being happy, working hard, and continuously improving as a player and a person.”

Alongside her career-high of world No 4, achieved in September 2018, Garcia has won three WTA 1000 titles and was the 2022 WTA Finals champion.

She has also claimed two French Open women’s doubles titles, while in singles she is a former Roland Garros quarter-finalist and US Open semi-finalist.

Despite her past success, the 31-year-old admits she will now focus less on chasing titles – and more on developing as a person.

“The focus is no longer on the destination, but on embracing the journey, with all its challenges and beauty. Winning has to be the outcome, not the goal,” added Garcia.

“I want to do it not for the trophies, not for the rankings or for my environment’s expectations or dreams, but for the person I’ll become through the process.

“When this chapter ends, I want to look back and know that I succeeded—not just as an athlete, but as a human being. That I faced every difficulty, every self-doubt, and forged my own path. That I left behind the unbearable weight of expectations and found my way forward with courage and purpose.

“No matter the outcome, I want to look back and say: I did it my way, and that was enough.”

