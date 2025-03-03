Coco Gauff united with Serena Williams at the Oscars after playing a starring role at Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

World No 3 and 2023 US Open champion Gauff was among the biggest names gracing the red carpet ahead of the iconic awards ceremony, which saw Anora dominate with five victories.

The 20-year-old wore a custom yellow MiuMiu gown with crystal embroidery for the ceremony and then changed into a yellow and green gown for the famous Vanity Fair After Party, where she shared a photo alongside 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams.

Speaking with Oscars ambassador and interviewer Amelia Dimoldenberg before the ceremony, the US star revealed what it was like getting ready for her evening.

“It was a lot,” joked Gauff. “Hair, make-up, the whole do – I play tennis so I’m not used to this glam, but it’s nice to get dressed for the day.”

She also opened up further about her competitive nature when asked to draw comparisons with the WTA Tour and the Oscars race.

Gauff added: “Definitely [a competitive person], but more like when it comes to on court stuff.

“Off the court, like board games and stuff, of course. UNO, like, I get a lot of fights for that, but with this [the ceremony], I’m just here for the vibes, just enjoying it, and just trying to take it all in.”

Fellow tennis star Williams was not the only famous face that Gauff was pictured with during the event in Los Angeles.

Gauff’s mum, Candi, shared a picture with herself, her daughter, and acting great Samuel L. Jackson – a former nominee and 2025 award presenter – from backstage.

Candi also shared a photo of herself with former host and Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg, who presented an award alongside Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

Who were the big winners at the Oscars?

Gauff may have been among those starring on the red carpet, though attention turned quickly to who would pick up the golden statuettes at the 97th Academy Awards.

The biggest winner was Anora, with five awards – including a history-making run for Sean Baker.

He became the first person to win four awards for one film, claiming the Best Film Editing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture prizes.

Anora’s big night was capped off by a triumph for Mikey Madison in the Best Actress category.

Elsewhere, Adrien Brody lifted his second Best Actor Oscar for his performance in The Brutalist, while Zoe Saldana won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez and Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain.

Outside of Gauff, there was little tennis representation, with Challengers having controversially received no nominations.

