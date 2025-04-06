Daniil Medvedev has claimed that Jannik Sinner’s return will be “fantastic” for the ATP Tour amid the world No 1’s three-month suspension.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Sinner settled with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in February 2025, an agreement which saw the world No 1 banned until May.

The Italian had initially been handed no suspension by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) in August 2024.

The ITIA ruled that Sinner was of “no fault or negligence” after twice testing positive for the banned steroid clostebol in March 2024.

WADA appealed against the leniency of the world No 1’s sanction and was set to take its case to the Court of Arbitration of Sport before the two parties settled.

Sinner is currently two months into his ban and his suspension will end on May 4, 2025, ahead of an expected return on home soil at the Italian Open in Rome.

The Italian has missed two Masters 1000 events to date, with surprise Indian Wells and Miami Open champions – Jack Draper and Jakub Mensik – crowned amid his absence.

Sinner will also miss this week’s Monte Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open before his suspension ends.

Former world No 1 Medvedev knows more than most the challenge of facing Sinner, having lost eight of his last nine matches against the Italian.

And, in quotes reported by Ubitennis, the Russian predicted that facing the world No 1 will be “more difficult” when he returns next month.

“Tennis is an individual sport,” said Medvedev. “Anything can happen: injuries, suspensions and all sorts of stories.

“Tennis has a very fast pace, but we know that Sinner will be back soon, in Rome. There are still two Masters 1000 without him, let’s see how he will come back. I’m sure he will train hard.

“At the moment he is not here playing this tournament, and there are other players who win tournaments, but when he comes back, facing him will be more difficult for everyone, because Jannik always wins so many matches.

“I think his return will be fantastic for the ATP circuit.”

In Sinner’s absence, world No 2 Alexander Zverev is the top seed in Monte Carlo, with world No 3 Carlos Alcaraz seeded second.

With world No 4 Taylor Fritz having withdrawn from the tournament, world No 11 Medvedev is the ninth seed in Monte Carlo this week.

The former US Open will be looking to return to form after a difficult few months, which culminated in him falling out of the top 10 after a second-round Miami Open loss to Jaume Munar.

Medvedev faces a tough opener in Monte Carlo against compatriot and world No 26 Karen Khachanov, and is projected to face eighth seed Alex de Minaur in round three.

