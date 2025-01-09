Tennis legend backs Novak Djokovic to find ‘inspiration’ from Andy Murray partnership

Tennis legend Stefan Edberg believes Novak Djokovic will be able to find “inspiration” and “motivation” from new coach Andy Murray.

Former world No 1 Djokovic announced in November 2024 that Murray, who he played 36 times during his career, would be his new coach ahead of the Australian Open.

Ten-time Australian Open champion Djokovic did not win a Grand Slam title in 2024, his first Slamless season since 2017.

However, the Serbian is among the favourites in Melbourne, with many predicting he can win a record-extending 11th title Down Under – and a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title.

Edberg knows better than most what it is like to both play and coach at an elite level, winning six Grand Slam singles titles before working with Roger Federer in the 2010s.

And the Swede believes Murray turning to coaching so quickly after retirement is a unique approach, though thinks it could help Djokovic in the long run.

“You had former number one players coaching in the past – Ivan Lendl and Boris Becker are two other examples – but we’d all been retired for a number of years,” said Edberg to BBC Sport.

“Murray basically goes straight off the tour so he has all the knowledge of the players who play today.

“But most of all for Novak I think it’s to create some inspiration, some motivation going forward.

“Small things can make a difference, whether it’s tactically, mentally, preparing for a match or doing things in your free time.”

Australian Open News

Australian Open men’s singles draw: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set for QF clash, Jannik Sinner handed kind path

Carlos Alcaraz compared to Djokovic, Nadal, Federer ahead of ‘best’ Australian Open chance

Djokovic is the seventh seed in Melbourne and saw the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz replace him at the very top of the sport in 2024.

The Serbian has not been handed the easiest pathway to an 11th Australian Open title by the draw gods, landing in the same quarter as third seed Alcaraz.

But Edberg, a two-time champion in Melbourne, believes that the 37-year-old can compete for the title if things align in his favour.

He added: “You can never count him out if everything goes right.

“My personal view is his best chance is the Australian Open or possibly Wimbledon, with all the experience he has on grass.

“Everything needs to go for him – he’s a year older and hasn’t played so many matches over the last six months.”

Djokovic faces American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy in the opening round, in a match that looks set to take place on Monday.

The Serbian is projected to face 26th seed Tomas Machac in round three and 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov in round four before a potential clash versus Alcaraz.

Read Next: Australian Open: Meet the US rising star facing Novak Djokovic in Round 1