Elina Svitolina has revealed she “expected” husband Gael Monfils’ epic opening-round comeback at the French Open as the tennis super-couple continues to shine in Paris.

Monfils’ victory over Hugo Dellien was one of the biggest stories of opening-round action at Roland Garros, the Frenchman rallying from two sets down to triumph.

The 38-year-old appeared hampered by injury early on but roared back in an enthralling night session match inside Court Philippe Chatrier, prevailing 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4), 6-1.

Victory for Monfils saw him draw level with French tennis great Yannick Noah on 40 match wins at Roland Garros, and claim a record 12th five-set win at the tournament.

WTA star Svitolina was not in Monfils’ player box for the match, instead staying back at the couple’s apartment alongside daughter Skai.

However, the 31-year-old revealed in an interview with Tennis Channel that the manner of her husband’s triumph did not come as a surprise.

“Well, I expected a comeback because he did that exact same thing he did last year,” said Svitolina.

“So I was like: ‘Okay, maybe now? Two sets down, now it’s time to play.’

“Luckily, he did another comeback yesterday [Tuesday]. He came back to the room around four, very happy the way that he stayed strong and put [on] a big show.”

Monfils defeated Thiago Seyboth Wild in an opening-round night session twelve months ago, defeating the Brazilian in four sets.

However, the Frenchman was then beaten in a second-round night session match by 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti, and faces another tough test in his 2025 round-two clash on Thursday.

Monfils will take on world No 5 and fifth seed Jack Draper, the reigning Indian Wells champion and a Madrid Open finalist earlier this clay swing.

Draper enters the match as the favourite to win, though Monfils will have one obvious advantage heading into the match.

Always a fan favourite at Roland Garros, Monfils received raucous crowd support on Tuesday night – and fans will again be on his side against his British rival.

Speaking ahead of the match, Svitolina revealed how much Monfils enjoyed home-crowd support in Paris – and revealed she also benefited from it.

French Open News

Tim Henman gives Emma Raducanu candid advice after Iga Swiatek hammering

Former world No 1 asked which young stars could stop Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

She added: “Me and Gael, we enjoy playing here.

“Of course for him, it’s even more special, with the support that he gets. I get 0.5% of the support from him as well.”

World No 42 Monfils is still looking to secure his spot in the third round of the French Open, but it is job done for Svitolina, who has progressed through her opening two matches without dropping a set.

The Ukrainian breezed past Zeynep Sonmez 6-1, 6-1 in round one, before a hard-fought 7-6(4), 7-5 triumph over Anna Bondar on Wednesday.

Thirteenth seed Svitolina will return to court on Friday for a third-round contest against Bernarda Pera, with a fourth-round clash against fourth seed Jasmine Paolini a distinct possibility.

Read Next: Elina Svitolina & Gael Monfils: How marriage and daughter Skai inspired resurgence