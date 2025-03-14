Emma Raducanu’s tumultuous 2025 season has been boosted after it was confirmed that the 22-year-old would be in action for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup this April.

Former US Open champion Raducanu has struggled at times in 2025, with just three wins in nine matches to her name so far.

The Brit was beaten in straight sets by Moyuka Uchijima in her opening match in Indian Wells last week, in her first tournament since her nightmare stalking ordeal at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Raducanu will next be in action at the Miami Open, which starts next week, though the world No 55 will again be unseeded – meaning she will face a seed in round two should she win her opening match.

However, Billie Jean King Cup action could provide a much-needed confidence boost for the former world No 10 when action takes place across April 10-12.

The 22-year-old joins British No 1 Katie Boulter, Indian Wells breakout star Sonay Kartal, Harriet Dart, and doubles specialist Olivia Nicholls in captain Anne Keothavong’s squad.

Great Britain will head to The Hague in the Netherlands for the Qualifiers and will face the host nation and Germany as they look to seal their spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The nation reached the semi-final of the competition last November, with Raducanu playing a starring role for her country.

Raducanu beat Germany’s Jule Niemeier in Round 1, Canada’s Rebecca Marino in the quarter-final, and Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova in the semi-finals last Autumn.

Overall, the Brit holds a 6-1 win-loss record in Billie Jean King Cup action – an impressive record that she will look to build on next month.

With British No 1 Boulter and in-form Kartal part of the squad, Great Britain are arguably the favourites to progress from their qualifying group.

The Germany squad will be led by the likes of Niemeier, Laura Siegemund, and Eva Lys, while Suzan Lamens and Arantxa Rus lead the Dutch team.

Raducanu is far from the only big name set to represent her nation in the Qualifiers next month.

Though Coco Gauff and Madison Keys will be absent, a strong USA team will be led by world No 4 Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins.

Pegula and Collins will be joined by McCartney Kessler and doubles specialists Desirae Krawczyk and Asia Muhammad in Bratislava, where they will face Slovakia and Denmark.

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will be part of the Kazakhstan squad that faces Australia and Colombia in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk will head to Radom for Ukraine’s qualifiers versus a Belinda Bencic-led Switzerland and Poland.

Hosts Poland will be without the services of Iga Swiatek, while Naomi Osaka will also not represent Japan in their home qualifiers versus Canada and Japan.

