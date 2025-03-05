Emma Raducanu has revealed she is “pretty much chaperoned everywhere” following the aftermath of her terrifying ordeal at the Dubai Tennis Championships last month.

Security concerns for the world No 55 have been high after the Brit was forced to deal with a “fixated” spectator in the Middle East.

Raducanu was approached by the man on-site during the tournament and was then in tears when he appeared courtside during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova.

The spectator was removed from the site, and the former US Open champion has since taken out a restraining order against him.

However, concerns are still high ahead of action in Indian Wells this week, where the 22-year-old is set to play for the first time since being left in tears on the court due to the incident.

The tournament has already announced that extra security has been put in place for Raducanu, who has admitted she nearly pulled out of Indian Wells following her ordeal.

However, the Brit has decided to play the combined Masters and WTA 1000 event and, speaking ahead of action, has opened up about the provisions put in place.

Raducanu revealed that secret security “staying in the shadows” has made her feel more “protected” on site, though she also detailed worries and precautions about her off-site movements.

She said: “It’s amazing to feel protected, to feel safe.

“And Mike [the head of her security detail] does an amazing job of just staying in the shadows. He’s always there, but you can’t necessarily see him.

“When I’m away from the courts, I don’t have private security right now, but I’m always with someone who could raise the alarm or could help in a scenario.

“Whereas before I maybe would have gone on walks alone, I’m pretty much chaperoned everywhere.

“Security is very important. Even the player hotel [name] is public information: that’s not necessarily the most helpful and anyone can walk in. So that’s obviously a weak spot there – but I do my best.

“I’m always, now even more so, very aware and very alert and sensitive and don’t really go anywhere on my own.”

Raducanu is set to face world No 52 Moyuka Uchijima in her round one match in Indian Wells, with the two set to take to court on Thursday.

The Brit won her only previous meeting against her Japanese opponent, though it has been two-and-a-half years since her straight-sets victory against Uchijima at the 2022 Korea Open.

Should Raducanu prevail, she would then face world No 3 Coco Gauff in a blockbuster battle between two Grand Slam champions.

Raducanu reached the third round in Indian Wells a year ago, with her best showing being a run to the fourth round back in 2023.

