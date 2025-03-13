Emma Raducanu appears to have deleted her Instagram page just weeks after being forced to deal with a fixated spectator at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Fans noticed on Thursday morning that the 22-year-old’s profile could no longer be found on the social media site.

Raducanu had over three million followers on the site and was one of the most-followed tennis players, with it unclear if this is a temporary social media break or a long-term decision to leave.

The former US Open champion’s profile on Twitter/X and page on Facebook are both still live, and it is not yet known if the Brit will also choose to remove her presence from those platforms as well.

Raducanu has not posted on Twitter/X since February 1st, though her last Facebook post came on March 4th, ahead of her Indian Wells campaign.

Indian Wells was Raducanu’s first tournament since the former world No 10 endured a nightmare stalking ordeal in Dubai, with the Brit noticeably disturbed during her match against Karolina Muchova.

The world No 55 had been approached by an unnamed spectator earlier in the week off-court and was left in tears when she noticed the same spectator was present courtside for her match.

The spectator was moved from the stadium, and a restraining order was put in place for the 22-year-old, who decided not to press charges.

Concerns about Raducanu’s personal safety were high in the aftermath of the incident and, speaking ahead of Indian Wells, she opened up about the precautions in place.

“It’s amazing to feel protected, to feel safe,” she said.

“And Mike [the head of her security detail] does an amazing job of just staying in the shadows. He’s always there, but you can’t necessarily see him.

“When I’m away from the courts, I don’t have private security right now, but I’m always with someone who could raise the alarm or could help in a scenario.

“Whereas before I maybe would have gone on walks alone, I’m pretty much chaperoned everywhere.

Indian Wells News

Coco Gauff crashes out in Indian Wells as recurring problem continues to haunt her

Novak Djokovic’s ‘real handicap’ highlighted by Steffi Graf’s ex-coach amid form struggles

“Security is very important. Even the player hotel [name] is public information: that’s not necessarily the most helpful and anyone can walk in. So that’s obviously a weak spot there – but I do my best.

“I’m always, now even more so, very aware and very alert and sensitive and don’t really go anywhere on my own.”

Raducanu’s departure from Instagram could spark further fears that she is struggling following her ordeal in Dubai, and with a tricky run of form at the start of 2025.

The Brit has won just three of her nine WTA Tour matches this season and was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Moyuka Uchijima in her opening Indian Wells match.

Raducanu will next be in action at the Miami Open, which begins next week.

Read Next: 2025 Miami Open: When is the draw? Who are the top seeds? Will Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu play?