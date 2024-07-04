Emma Raducanu’s General Election comments cause huge stir

Emma Raducanu has attracted controversy after claiming she “didn’t even know” the UK general election was taking place on Thursday – and that she would have a “lie-in” rather than vote.

British star Raducanu has been one of the stars of Wimbledon so far, with the former US Open champion beating Renata Zarazua in the opening round, before delivering a scintillating 6-1, 6-2 victory over Elise Merten in her round two match on Thursday.

Focus at SW19 has largely been on Raducanu and the farewell of Andy Murray from a British perspective, but the tournament has perhaps attracted less attention than usual so far amid the election campaign.

Millions of people across the country will vote in the first general election since December 2019 on Thursday, with the ballot boxes having opened this morning.

The campaign has heated up in the final few days ahead of today’s vote, with Keir Starmer widely expected to become the UK’s next Prime Minister on Friday.

But, when asked whether she was interested in the election and keep an eye on proceedings this Thursday, Raducanu offered a rather bizarre response.

“No,” she said. “I think I’ll have a lie-in, then I’ll come to practice.

“I didn’t even know it was tomorrow, to be honest. Thanks for letting me know.”



Raducanu is not the only British player to have been asked about the general election, with Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, and Jack Draper all offering similar responses when questioned.

But it is comments from the Grand Slam champion – one of the highest-profile figures in British sport – that have attracted the most attention, and not necessarily in a good way.

Opinion on social media has reflected rather negatively on Raducanu’s comments, which she may well be asked to clarify later this week.

Of course, sites such as Twitter/X and Facebook are not always reliable barometers when it comes to public opinion, but this may go down as a slight misstep in what has generally been a positive few weeks for Raducanu.

She impressed greatly with promising displays at the Nottingham Open and the Eastbourne International and is now through to round three of a Slam for the first time since her US Open win in 2021.

There has also been huge attention thrown onto her upcoming partnership in the Wimbledon mixed doubles alongside Murray, with the two set to take to court later this week in the former world No 1’s final SW19 campaign.

