Emma Raducanu opens up about finding herself again – ‘I’ve really rekindled a light and a fire inside of me’

Emma Raducanu wore a smile as bright as the Eastbourne sunshine as she spoke of being in love ahead of her return to Wimbledon.

A year ago she had sat in a mobility scooter, following surgery on both wrists and an ankle, watching the grass court season come and go without her.

The memory of her fairy tale US Open triumph was fading, the doubts and external noise growing ever louder around her.

Yet here she was, seemingly without a care in the world, talking of the new romance she felt for her day job.

“I just love the sport, I love tennis,” she said. “It’s kind of taken over me. I think I’ve really rekindled a light and a fire inside of me.”

Raducanu, a semi-finalist in Nottingham earlier this month, starts her tilt at the Rothesay International title on Tuesday against another former US Open champion, Sloane Stephens.

She does so with a fresh outlook on life and a reassuring certainty that good things are going to visit her once again.

“Someone commented the other day that I’m back to my old self,” she said. “I’d actually say, no, it’s my new self, because I have the experiences. I’ve learned from the past.

“Now I’m way less focused on the result because, with the way that I’m training and competing and fighting on the court, good things are 100 per cent going to happen.

“I have full faith and belief in that now. I can say that and mean it at the same time rather than just saying it. Before I was trying to figure out what’s my Why? Now I just really love what I’m doing. That’s the best place to be.

“I haven’t felt this good about my tennis, as excited and passionate about it, for a long, long time.”

On her Insta story is a picture of her practising on the sun-baked Sussex courts with the caption ‘loving it’. Another shows her signing autographs for a long line of fans, accompanied by three heart emojis.

The tournament has yet to start and it easy to stop and smell the roses at this point in the week. But with Wimbledon only days away it is encouraging for British fans to see such shows of enjoyment.

Andy Murray is in an altogether different place as he fights to be fit for a last shot at the All England title. A back operation on Saturday means his participation is, at best, in the balance.

“Watching Andy at Wimbledon is so special and of course I would [feel sad if he doesn’t make it],” said Raducanu.

“I see him operate day to day. How professional he is. How he is in the gym, an hour and a half before practise. It’s just nice to have that influence. He sets really good standards and all of us love to have him around.”

Raducanu went on to cast doubt on an initial report that ruled him out of the Championships, joining Andy’s mum Judy in suggesting strongly a decision has yet to be made.

‘I don’t know what’s going on at all but I wouldn’t believe everything that is said in the press because a lot of the time it’s not the full story at all,” she said.

Time will tell on that, as it will on the Kent star’s ability to turn positive words into grass court points.

This will be her first Wimbledon since 2022 and she says she has been driven to get back by “FOMO” – the fear of missing out.

“My mindset has shifted,” she said before going on to explain how unique her journey has been since being crowned Queen of New York.

“Winning the Slam in the fashion I did is something I don’t think anyone else has done so can’t really understand.

“Others who have won slams have already established themselves on the tour, they’ve been winning other titles, pushing deep in other tournaments.

“I just kind of did it and had to do all the work to get there. So I’m on that process back, but now I feel like I can play and enjoy tennis and just be like ‘I’ve really done that’.

“I don’t need to play tennis, but I do it because I love it.”