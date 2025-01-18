Gael Monfils makes Australian Open history with stunning Taylor Fritz win

Gael Monfils broke another oldest-ever record as he stunned world No 4 Taylor Fritz to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Rallying from a set down, world No 41 Monfils shocked fourth seed and title contender Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(1), 6-4 to reach the second week in Melbourne for the first time since 2022.

It is just the second time that the Frenchman has beaten a top-five-ranked player at a Grand Slam, following a four-set win over fifth seed David Ferrer in the 2008 French Open quarter-finals.

“It was an unbelievable match,” said Monfils.

“I felt like I could move great today and the game plan was to hold my baseline. I’ve done the job.

“I’ve been fortunate but every day is different. We work hard. I try to be very disciplined with the recovery, I have a strong belief in myself and a strong belief that I can still do some damage.

“Here we are in the second week of the Australian Open.”

Monfils breaks new ground

One week ago, 38-year-old Monfils became the oldest man in the ATP Tour era (from 1990) to win a tour-level title and the oldest male titleist in the Open Era since 1977 with victory at the Auckland Open.

Now, the former world No 6 is the oldest man since the ATP Rankings were introduced in 1973 to beat a top-five opponent at the Australian Open.

Monfils is also the oldest man to reach the second week of the Australian Open since Roger Federer made the semi-final in his final tournament appearance in 2020.

He also now draws level with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on 37 match wins at the first Grand Slam of the year, a joint record for Frenchmen at the tournament.

Meanwhile, he and fellow tour veteran Novak Djokovic have combined to make further history.

With Monfils and 37-year-old Djokovic both making the second week, it is the first time two men older than 37 have made it this far at a major in 47 years.

The pair have matched a feat last achieved by Ken Rosewall and Bob Carmichael at the Australian Open in 1978.

Up next for Monfils is 21st seed Ben Shelton – the only seeded player left in this quarter of the draw.

Shelton beat 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti in four sets on Saturday to reach the second week of the Australian Open for the second time in his career.

The winner of that will then face US qualifier Learner Tien or Lorenzo Sonego in the last eight.

