Holger Rune told he has ‘immature game’ in former world No 1’s brutal verdict

Holger Rune has been told he has an “immature game” and needs a “sense of order” by former world No 1 and tennis legend Jim Courier.

Rune’s Paris Masters campaign came to an end with a semi-final defeat to Alexander Zverev, with the Dane falling 6-3, 7-6(4) to the world No 3.

The world No 13’s season is not over yet with the 21-year-old set to play at the Moselle Open in Metz next week, where he is the fourth seed.

However, there can be no denying that 2024 has been an underwhelming year for the Dane – who was ranked as high as world No 4 in 2023.

Rune has not won an ATP title since April 2023 and has reached just one ATP final in 2024, losing to Grigor Dimitrov at the Brisbane International back in January.

He failed to make a Grand Slam quarter-final this season, his best results being fourth round showings at the French Open and Wimbledon, while he the last eight at just four out of nine Masters 1000 events.

His semi-final loss to Zverev means he is officially out of contention to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin, having made his event debut in 2023.

And, speaking on Tennis Channel during his commentary on Rune’s match against Zverev, four-time Grand Slam winner Courier admitted confusion about the Dane’s career path.

He said: “I, for one, have no idea what he’s trying to do out here. It’s just all happening instinctively – it’s like a full-blown jazz exploration out here. No rhyme, no rhythm.

“There’s a lot of great things happening, it’s just all scattershot and that is not a recipe for long-term success. It’s still a very immature game.

“If he wants to be with the big boys consistently, he’s gonna have to find something he can rely on rather than throwing paint against the wall and seeing what it looks like when it’s all said and done.

“He just needs a sense of order – doesn’t have it.”

Though Rune’s Turin chances are over, he will still look to end his season on a high in Metz.

The fourth seed has a first round bye at the ATP 250 event and will begin his campaign against Adrian Mannarino or Bu Yunchaokete.

The players ranked ahead of him in the draw – top seed Andrey Rublev, second seed Casper Ruud, and third seed Dimitrov – are all still scrambling to seal a place at the year-end championships.

Rune is seeded to potentially face second seed Ruud in the semi-finals.

