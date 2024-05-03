Iga Swiatek v Aryna Sabalenka: Their 9 previous matches ahead of Madrid showdown

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek have played each other nine times

Twelve months on from their epic clash in the Spanish capital, once again it is Iga Swiatek versus Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final.

The two have had contrasting roads to this stage – Swiatek has dropped a set in just one match, Sabalenka has dropped a set in all but one match – but the form book flies out the window in finals as big as this.

World No 1 Swiatek is looking for a third title of the season following victories in Doha and Indian Wells, while Sabalenka is aiming for a first tournament win since the Australian Open.

This will be the tenth meeting between the two top players in the world, in what has been one of the most intriguing and defining rivalries of recent years.

Before their latest Madrid contest, we look back at the nine previous times Swiatek and Sabalenka have met.

2021 WTA Finals: Sabalenka def Swiatek 2-6, 6-2, 7-5

The first meeting in their rivalry was a close one, the two finding themselves deep into a deciding set in what was the first WTA Finals for both.

Swiatek had impressed throughout the season as she backed up her surprise French Open win in 2020, but Sabalenka rallied to seal a battling victory in Guadalajara.

2022 Doha: Swiatek def Sabalenka 6-2, 6-3

Swiatek’s historic 37-match win streak started in Doha in 2022, a tournament she has now won three times in a row.

Sabalenka was the top seed at the tournament but could do little to stop the seventh seed from sealing a comprehensive win in this last-eight clash, with Swiatek dropping just one set on her way to the title.

2022 Stuttgart: Swiatek def Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2

Having risen to world No 1 by this time, Swiatek was a significant favourite when the two met in the Stuttgart final in 2022 – during the middle of her winning run.

Sabalenka had lost the final the previous year and was forced to face a second straight defeat in Stuttgart finals and also to her opponent, who stormed to victory on her event debut.

2022 Rome: Swiatek def Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1

Swiatek made it six straight sets – and three straight wins – in a row over Sabalenka in a display that was even more dominant than the one she delivered in Stuttgart a few weeks earlier.

The world No 1 was barely troubled on her way to a successful title defence in Rome and the Belarusian could do little to stop her, winning just three games in their semi-final.

2022 US Open: Swiatek def Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

In one of the best matches the two have contested against each other, Swiatek battled back in a thrilling semi-final to prevent Sabalenka from reaching what would have been a first Slam final.

After winning the opening set, Sabalenka won just one game in the second, but regained her composure to lead 4-2 in the decider.

But Swiatek rallied off the final four games of the match to seal victory and ultimately went on to win her third Slam.

2022 WTA Finals: Sabalenka def Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Sabalenka snapped a four-match losing run against her rival when she stunned Swiatek in the last four of the WTA Finals – the second straight year they had met at the year-end championships.

After winning the first set convincingly, there was a looming set of disappointment for Sabalenka when Swiatek responded to force a decider.

But she flipped the script back in her direction – and dropped just one game in the decider to reach the final.

2023 Stuttgart: Swiatek def Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4

The 2023 Stuttgart final was more competitive than their contest 12 months previously, but it still ended with Swiatek lifting the trophy.

She demonstrated her clay court prowess by dominating from the baseline and nullifying Sabelenka’s power, picking up her second straight Porsche – while handing her opponent a third consecutive final defeat at the event.

2023 Madrid Open: Sabalenka def Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Arguably the best match between the two so far, Sabelenka beat Swiatek on clay for the first time in a thrilling Madrid final a year ago.

Sabalenka used the Madrid altitude to her advantage early on and bullied Swiatek around the court, but the Pole snapped back to force a decider.

But the world No 2 held firm in the closing stages, earning a crucial break late in the third set and picking up one of the best wins of her career.

2023 WTA Finals: Swiatek def Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2

After an uninspiring middle part of 2023 by her standards, Swiatek ended 2023 like an absolute train, storming to a maiden WTA Finals title without dropping a set.

And, in their third straight match at the event, the Pole dropped just five games to the then-world No 1 to safely see her way into the final.