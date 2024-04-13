Iga Swiatek fires warning shot to WTA rivals after successful Billie Jean King Cup campaign

Iga Swiatek has fired a warning shot to her closest WTA rivals after revealing she feels “pretty confident” ahead of the remainder of 2024.

Despite a disappointing Australian Open campaign, it has undoubtedly been a strong start to the season for the Pole, who is just days away from a 100th week as world No 1.

Swiatek won the WTA 1000 events in Doha and Indian Wells in February and March respectively, also reaching the semi-final in Dubai and anchoring Poland to the United Cup final.

Many expect the three-time French Open champion to once again dominate this clay court season but before heading to Stuttgart for her opening event on the dirt, the Pole was in Billie Jean King Cup action this weekend.

And straight-set victories over Simona Waltert and Celine Naef saw her anchor her country to victory against Switzerland, sealing Poland’s spot in the BJK Cup Finals which will be held in Seville this November.

Questioned on court after the match, Swiatek revealed she felt there was little pressure on her throughout the rest of the season – something that might send shivers down the spine of rivals such as Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff.

“I’m not really expecting anything – just focusing on the work,” she said.

“It’s already been a pretty great season. I started better than last year. I’m feeling pretty confident. I feel like I can just enjoy playing because I don’t need to focus on rankings or anything else.

“I’ll try to do that throughout the rest of the season.”

There is certainly some pressure on Swiatek rankings-wise over the coming months, with titles to defend in Stuttgart and at Roland Garros, also reaching the final in Madrid 12 months ago.

But the Pole has been the form player of 2024 so far, topping the WTA Race to Riyadh after the opening three months of the season, and has a cushion of nearly 2800 points over world No 2 Sabalenka.

Swiatek is currently expected to play in Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome, and at Roland Garros this clay season, and will be among the leading contenders – if not the leading contender – to win every event she plays on clay.

The 22-year-old has only ever lost nine times on clay in her career and will be looking to equal Justine Henin’s total of four French Open titles.

Further ahead, a tilt at a maiden Wimbledon title and a second US Open title are also likely to be in her sights.