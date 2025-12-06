Sorana Cirstea has announced that the 2026 season will be her last as a professional player, penning an emotional message on social media.

The Romanian has recently struggled with foot pain, ending her 2024 season and undergoing surgery in order to solve the problem.

Additionally, she withdrew from the most recent edition of the French Open with ankle pain.

“I love tennis, I love the discipline, the routines, the hard work,” Cirstea began on Instagram.

“The competition and the adrenaline fuel my soul. But like everything in life, it must come to an end.

“Next year it will be my 20th year on tour as a professional tennis player. I never expected to compete for such a long time, but the last couple of years have been my happiest on court and they just kept me going.

“That being said, I have now decided that 2026 will be my last year on tour.

“When you love something so much, it’s not easy to say ‘good bye’. For now though this is not a farewell, but a ‘see you one more time.'”

Cirstea achieved a career-high WTA singles ranking of world No 21 in August 2013 after reaching the final of the Rogers Cup that season.

Her Grand Slam results were often mixed, reaching two Grand Slam quarter-finals.

In 2009, aged just 19, she made the last eight of the French Open – losing out to Samantha Stousur.

14 years later, she reached the same stage of the US Open after a poor 2022 season in which she split with coach Adrian Cruciat.

Despite the ultimate decision having been made, Cirstea still hopes to have a solid farewell season.

“I still have lots of things I want to improve, I have goals and ambitions, so I hope to be able to achieve some of them next year and finish this wonderful career on a high note and on my terms,” the Romanian continued.

“I adore tennis and I am very fortunate and grateful for everything it has given me and taught me. This sport has allowed a 4 year old girl, holding the racket for the first time, live her dream. A beautiful dream where all the sacrifices have been so worth it.

“I look forward to seeing all my fans, friends and loved ones next to the court for one last dance around the world.

“Thank you Tennis, I will forever be indebted to you.

“See you in 2026 and thank you all for your unconditional support!”

As stated prior, Cirstea suffered from foot discomfort in 2024, but was – by then – used to injury breaks.

She suffered from shoulder pain in 2014, forcing her to alter her serve motion. The change contributed to a slump which saw her leave the world’s top 100 and fight her way back through the lower-tier ITF circuit.

As a result, she ended 2015 as the world No 244, but a strong start to the 2016 season propelled her back into the world’s top 100 – reaching the last eight at the Madrid Open.