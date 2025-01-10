Jannik Sinner insists ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’ as he’s asked about Nick Kyrgios criticism

Jannik Sinner insists that he has not done “anything wrong” after being asked about Nick Kyrgios’ repeated criticism of him before the Australian Open.

World No 1 Sinner won his maiden Grand Slam in Melbourne 12 months ago and is a significant favourite to successfully defend his title at the first major of 2025.

However, the 23-year-old’s title defence has partially been overshadowed by his doping case.

Sinner twice tested positive for the banned steroid clostebol in March 2024, and in August last year the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) found the Italian to be of “no fault or negligence”.

The Italian was not handed any ban for his infraction, a decision that angered many across the sport – including Kyrgios.

The Australian, who returned to action after an 18-month absence at the Brisbane International last week, has repeatedly criticised the world No 1.

In a press conference ahead of the Australian Open, Sinner was asked about dealing with criticism from the likes of Kyrgios.

And, while he refused to dwell too heavily on any comments, the world No 1 was keen to stress that he had not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

He said: “I don’t think I have to answer this, to be honest.

“How do I block it? It’s not that you just put it in a part and you just say I don’t think any more about this. In my mind I know exactly what happened, and that’s how I block it, no?

“I haven’t done anything wrong. That’s why I’m still here. That’s why I’m still playing. I don’t want to respond on what Nick said or what other players says.

“I think the most important part is to have my people around me who I can trust, people they exactly know what happened. That’s it.”

Though Sinner was found to be of “no fault” and not handed a suspension by the ITIA, he could still face a ban shortly.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed an appeal into the initial ruling, taking their case to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS).

Should CAS rule in WADA’s favour, the Italian could face a suspension of up to two years.

And, while admitting it was tough to “forget” about the situation, Sinner insisted his focus was on his Australian Open campaign.

He added: “I know exactly as much as you guys know. We are in a stage where we don’t know many, many things.

“You think about this, of course. I would lie if I would tell you I forget. No, it’s not like this. It’s something what I have with me now already for quite a long time.

“But it is what it is. I’m here trying to prepare the Grand Slam. Let’s see how it goes.”

Sinner starts his Australian Open campaign against Nicolas Jarry, in a match that will take place on Monday.

The Italian is projected to face Taylor Fritz in the semi-final, before a potential final versus second seed Alexander Zverev, third seed Carlos Alcaraz, or seventh seed Novak Djokovic.

