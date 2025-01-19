‘Jannik Sinner has realised his best day is not as good as Carlos Alcaraz’s best day’

Former world No 1 Jim Courier believes Jannik Sinner is “trying to work up to a higher upper level” to challenge an in-form Carlos Alcaraz.

Defending Australian Open champion Sinner will return to action on Monday, with 13th seed Holger Rune standing in his way of a quarter-final place.

Should the Italian ultimately beat Rune and ultimately return to the final in Melbourne, world No 3 Alcaraz could be one of the men he faces – with the Spaniard on the opposite side of the draw.

Sinner and Alcaraz both won two Grand Slam singles titles in 2024 but the Italian had a superior year overall, winning eight titles and finishing the year almost 5,000 ranking points ahead of the world No 3.

However, Alcaraz won all three of their ATP-level contests last season to move 6-4 up in their head-to-head.

Sinner has so far only dropped one set in Melbourne, and lost just six matches in 2024 – including his three losses to Alcaraz.

Speaking on Eurosport, two-time Australian Open champion Courier expressed his belief that, while Sinner was more solid than Alcaraz, the Italian was searching to match Alcaraz’s peak.

“Sinner knows that his base level of tennis will win matches,” said Courier.

“He knows that his bad days are better than anyone else’s bad days, including Carlos Alcaraz. I think he’s realised that his best day is not as good as Alcaraz’s best day because Alcaraz has so many options.

“To me, Sinner is trying to work up to a higher upper level and that’s having more options in play and build to those bigger matches. He will have to go through guys like Djokovic here and Alcaraz to lift this title.

“First he has to get past Rune but it’s going to get harder. This is when you need to battle test things and see how you go.”

The top seed has a level head-to-head against fourth-round opponent Rune, with the pair holding two wins apiece in their rivalry.

However, the world No 1 is a heavy favourite to win this contest, with his Danish opponent having wavered in form over recent months.

Should Sinner beat Rune, he is projected to face eighth seed Alex de Minaur – who he is 9-0 against – in the quarter-finals.

Both fourth seed Taylor Fritz and fifth seed Daniil Medvedev have exited the second quarter, meaning the highest-ranked opponent he could face in the semi-final is 21st seed Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is already through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The Spaniard was leading 7-5, 6-1 when 15th seed Jack Draper was forced to retire with injury in their round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Alcaraz next faces Novak Djokovic for a place in the semi-final.

