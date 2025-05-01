Jannik Sinner has revealed the “favourite” shot in his game as he opened up about where he wants to improve ahead of his impending return to action.

World No 1 Sinner is approaching the end of his three-month suspension, having settled his longstanding doping case with the World Anti-Doping Agency in February 2025.

The Italian’s ban ends next Monday (May 5th), clearing the 23-year-old to return to action at his home Masters event, the Italian Open in Rome.

It will be the first time Sinner has played in Rome since 2023, having been forced to withdraw from the event twelve months ago due to injury.

Anticipation in Italy is building for the three-time Grand Slam champion’s return and Sinner himself has been moving ahead with his preparation, having been allowed to train in recognised facilities since April 13th.

The 23-year-old has spoken to several Italian media outlets in recent days and, in a recent interview with Rai Uno, was asked about where he thought he could improve.

ATP Tour News

Lorenzo Musetti achieves major rankings breakthrough with Madrid Open run

Novak Djokovic may have ‘other distractions’ amid slump, says former British No 1

While revealing that his backhand was his preferred shot, Sinner claimed he still had huge room for improvement – and revealed two key rivals whom he held “envy” for.

“Playing tennis is like playing poker,” said Sinner.

“When you see the other player struggling, it gives you confidence and courage.

“There are times when I don’t feel the game, I get nervous because I want to show myself that I’m capable, there are many times when things don’t go perfectly.

“At the end of the day, it’s a game, and in tennis, you have to play it. Destroying the ball or breaking the racket doesn’t work. My favourite shot is probably my backhand, which is the strongest.

“The serve needs improvement, but I envy the touch of Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti, who have a very good feel for the ball.”

Alcaraz has been a crucial rival for Sinner across his career, and the two have swept the last five Grand Slam singles titles between them.

While Sinner holds more ATP titles and weeks at world No 1, it is Alcaraz who has won more majors and holds the advantage in their head-to-head.

The Spaniard leads 6-4 in their head-to-head and won all three of their meetings in 2024, though he is currently ranked as the world No 3 – two spots below Sinner.

Like the Italian, Alcaraz is set to return to action in Rome, skipping the Madrid Open due to injury concerns; it will also be his first Italian Open appearance since 2023.

Meanwhile, Musetti is the second-ranked Italian behind Sinner, with the Olympic bronze medallist guaranteed to crack the top 10 next week.

Musetti was the runner-up to Alcaraz at the Monte Carlo Masters last month and is now in his second clay-court Masters 1000 quarter-final of the season in Madrid.

The main draw of the Italian Open is set to begin on May 6th, with Sinner, Alcaraz, and Musetti all set to receive round-one byes as seeded players.

Read Next: The 6 Italian men to reach top 10 in ATP Rankings as Musetti joins Sinner and Berrettini