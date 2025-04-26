Jannik Sinner is closing in on a return to tennis following his suspension and the Italian admits the time away from the sport “helped me a lot”.

The world No 1 has not set foot on court for a professional match since January 26 when he defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to successfully defend his Australian Open crown.

Just a couple of weeks after he lifted his third Grand Slam trophy at Melbourne Park the World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA] confirmed that they had reached an agreement with the Italian’s legal representatives for a three-month ban following his two positive tests for the banned substance Clostebol in March 2024.

The suspension effectively started on February 9 and he will return to action on May 4 with his first tournament back the Italian Open.

He has also signed up for the Hamburg Open before the clay-court season in order to be ready for the French Open, which starts on May 25.

Sinner accepts that it could take him some time to regain his rhythm after such a long period away from the game.

“We’re training very, very hard,” the 23-year-old told ORF Südtirol

“Hopefully we’ll get some momentum going again ahead of the clay season. It certainly won’t be easy for me.”

Under the WADA regulations, Sinner was not allowed to practice with fellow professionals or work with coaches Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill until April 13.

But his team put together a plan to keep him active – mentally and physically – during the three-month period.

His physical trainer Marco Panichi previously revealed he had “rediscovered himself” as he took part in various off-court activities, including skiing, fashion shows and visits to museums.

Despite his inactivity the past few months, Sinner will still be No 1 when he returns to action as his two challengers Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz both fumbled their chances to overtake him in the ATP Rankings.

There will no doubt be pressure to immediately hit his stride, but Sinner acknowledged: “The first games will be really difficult. But hopefully I’ll be able to get back into the rhythm and then we’ll see how it goes.”

But his ban did have some benefits as he added: “I think at the beginning of the three months, it was quite nice.

“A bit of time away from all the grind, I spent time with family, with friends. I was doing new things and getting to know myself better, finding out where I stand. I think it helped me a lot.”