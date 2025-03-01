Jannik Sinner has suffered a major blow in his mid-suspension training plans after the Monte-Carlo Country Club confirmed it was subject to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

World No 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Sinner is serving a three-month suspension after he and WADA agreed to a settlement in his doping case.

The Italian’s suspension was confirmed on February 15th and backdated to February 9th, meaning he will be able to return to ATP Tour action from May 5th.

However, under the terms of his suspension, the 23-year-old is not allowed to train at recognised venues until mid-April.

The WADA statement read: “Under the terms of the agreement, Mr. Sinner will serve his period of ineligibility from 9 February 2025 to 11:59 pm on 4 May 2025 (which includes a credit for four days previously served by the athlete while he was under a provisional suspension).

“As per the Code Article 10.14.2, Mr. Sinner may return to official training activity from 13 April 2025.”

Sinner is based in Monte Carlo, and it was initially reported that the world No 1 would be able to train at the state’s famed country club.

The Country Club is a private members club and was thought to not be subject to affiliate rules, connecting it to any official tennis body.

However, in a new statement, the club has confirmed that the venue is affiliated with both the French and Monegasque tennis associations, and Sinner is therefore ineligible to practice there until April 13.

The statement read: “The Monte-Carlo Country Club is affiliated with both tennis federations: French and Monegasque.

“It is a private club but this does not exempt it from its obligations, namely that of affiliation: Monegasque because it is the tennis club of the Principality, but a club of such size could not have been built on Monegasque territory, and French because it is located on French territory in Roquebrune Cape Martin.”

The venue is best known for playing host to the Monte Carlo Masters, one of the most famed and prestigious titles up for grabs on the ATP Tour.

However, it is a frequent training base for several tennis players, many of whom are based in Monte Carlo.

Sinner was a semi-finalist at the event in 2024, falling to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets in the last four.

However, not only will he not be able to train at the venue until mid-April, but he will also be unable to compete at the tournament this year.

The event will be held from 7-13 April, meaning the world No 1 will still be suspended when the event takes place.

It is one of four Masters 1000 events that Sinner will miss during his suspension, alongside Indian Wells, the Miami Open, and the Madrid Open.

Sinner is the defending Miami champion and will lose quarter-final points in Madrid, though he was stripped of his Indian Wells semi-final points when first sanctioned for his doping violation.

