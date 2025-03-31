Jasmine Paolini has announced a sudden and unexpected split from long-time coach Renzo Furlan.

The world No 6 confirmed on Instagram on Monday that she was parting ways with Furlan after “10 amazing years” together – and a career-changing 15 months for the 29-year-old.

Paolini and Furlan, a former ATP Tour player, first began working together back in 2015, before starting a long-term partnership in 2020.

The Italian slowly moved up the rankings during that time before a stunning rise to a career-high ranking of world No 4 in 2024, powered by runs to the French Open and Wimbledon finals.

Paolini was also a French Open doubles finalist alongside Sara Errani, and the pair went on to strike gold in the women’s doubles event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old also powered Italy to the Billie Jean King Cup title in November 2024, having won her first WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships back in February 2025.

Furlan was named the WTA Coach of the Year for his exploits with Paolini, who had never previously made it past round two of a Grand Slam – or into the top 25 of the WTA Rankings – before 2024.

However, in a surprise message on Monday, Paolini confirmed she and Furlan were ending their partnership.

She wrote: “After 10 amazing years together, I want to say a huge thank you to Renzo Furlan for everything he’s done for me.

“We’ve been on an incredible journey, shared unforgettable moments, including an amazing 2024 with the finals at Wimbledon and Roland Garros, and winning Olympic gold in Paris. And even in 2025, we’ve started strong.

“Renzo has been such an important part of my growth, both as a player and as a person. Everything I’ve learned from him will stay with me and continue to guide me in this new chapter, he’ll always be an important person in my life.

“I’m truly grateful for the time, energy, and sacrifices he’s made for me, often far from home and his family. I have so much respect and appreciation for him. For his professionalism, his passion, and the values he’s passed on to me over all these years.

“Renzo, I’m really thankful for everything. Wishing you all the best for what’s next!”

WTA Tour News

Emma Raducanu closing in on stunning prize money breakthrough after Miami Open run

Money and points earned by Sabalenka, Pegula, Swiatek, Gauff, Raducanu in Miami

Paolini’s start to 2025 had been difficult, with the fourth seed losing in the third round of the Australian Open, before she was beaten in the third round of her Dubai title defence.

However, the 29-year-old appeared to rediscover some of her best form at the Miami Open last week, reaching her first semi-final of the season before a defeat to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Paolini moved back up one place to world No 6 in the WTA Rankings following her Miami Open run and all eyes will now be on who she hires ahead of a crunch summer.

The Italian has big runner-up points to defend at both Roland Garros and SW19, and would be at risk of exiting the top 10 should she fall early at either tournament.

It will also be intriguing to see if and when Furlan forms a new partnership.

Alongside his successful partnership with Paolini, the 54-year-old previously coached Francesca Schiavone to the 2010 French Open title.

Read Next: WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka’s 3,000-point lead over Iga Swiatek; Emma Raducanu +12, Alex Eala’s surge