Jasmine Paolini has come to Coco Gauff’s defence after the American was accused of playing “without intelligence” in the Italian Open final by former ATP star Adriano Panatta.

Paolini proved a convincing winner when she and Gauff contested the final of the WTA 1000 event on Saturday, easing her way towards a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the Foro Italico.

It was the 29-year-old’s third WTA Tour singles title and she moved back to her career-high of world No 4 as a result, while Gauff returned to world No 2 after her runner-up finish.

However, despite reaching back-to-back finals in Madrid and Rome, the US star has been criticised by former world No 4 and 1976 French Open winner Panatta.

Speaking on Rai, the Italian tennis great claimed Gauff was one of a number of WTA stars who played “deadly boring” tennis, in contrast to the likes of Paolini.

“Gauff lost without intelligence,” said Panatta. “They are tennis players made in a laboratory, she never changes expression during the match.

“She, or whoever is next to her, does not understand that you have to change your way of playing. A player of that level, No 3 in the world and potentially No 1, should change coach.

“Gauff, like many top athletes today, is made to play on hard courts. She hit a drop shot that I haven’t even seen two older ladies do at the club.

“Now they only teach you to hit hard without thinking. 95% of players play like Gauff, the one who makes the fewest mistakes wins: it’s deadly boring.

“I enjoy watching Paolini because she thinks and makes these players who are only capable of playing one way play badly.”

After her victory in Saturday’s singles final, Paolini returned to court on Sunday and lifted the doubles title alongside Sara Errani, the compatriots beating Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova.

Asked about Panatta’s controversial comments regarding her singles opponent, the world No 4 was keen to come to Gauff’s defence.

Paolini commented: “Coco Gauff is 21 years old and has a slam, well done.

“I think there is little to criticise honestly, a very young girl, I think she is a great athlete, very influential in our sport, great personality. I think she only brings positive things to tennis.

“As for women’s tennis I don’t know, I’m in it, I try to do my best, hoping that people appreciate it.”

Paolini is the first woman since Vera Zvonareva at Indian Wells in 2009 to win both the singles and doubles titles at the same WTA 1000 event.

The 29-year-old will be the fourth seed in the singles event at Roland Garros and will be among the favourites to lift the title in Paris, twelve months on from her surprise run to the final.

Gauff will be the second seed at Roland Garros, behind world No 1 and top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

