Jenson Brooksby is set to soar back into the top 250 of the ATP Rankings after a stunning win over top seed Tommy Paul in the semi-finals of the US Men’s Clay Court Championships.

A significant underdog against world No 13 Paul, Brooksby saved a match point in the deciding tiebreak to seal an impressive 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6) triumph over his compatriot.

It was the third time in Houston that Brooksby has saved at least one match point before triumphing.

The 24-year-old saved a match point in his round one qualifying match against top qualifying seed Federico Agustin Gomez, before saving three match points in the second round of the main draw against third seed Alejandro Tabilo.

“I’ve been able to recall a lot of those moments this tournament,” said Brooksby after beating Paul.

“And I think I’ve gotten stronger as each of those have gone on. I’m just really pleased with how I’ve kept my mental composure here the whole week so far.”

Since the ATP Tour began keeping match point records in 2015, seven men have claimed titles after saving match point in two separate matches.

However, no man has won a title after saving three match points, meaning Brooksby will make history should he defeat Frances Tiafoe in Sunday’s final.

If Brooksby wins against Tiafoe, the 24-year-old will win his first ATP Tour title. He has lost three previous finals, all on US soil.

The American was beaten in the 2021 Hall of Fame Open final by Kevin Anderson, the 2022 Dallas Open final by Reilly Opelka, and the 2022 Atlanta Open final by Alex de Minaur.

However, no matter if he wins or loses, Brooksby has already made a slice of history thanks to his Houston run.

Currently ranked 507th in the world, he is the lowest-ranked man to reach a clay-court final at ATP level since the launch of the tour in 1990.

He is just the sixth man ranked outside the world’s top 500 to reach an ATP final since then, and he could become the third-lowest tour champion in ATP history.

ATP Tour News

Carlos Alcaraz opens up on his tennis philosophy and reveals one thing that is ‘not good’

‘Winning a Grand Slam isn’t any easier now than it was in Djokovic, Nadal, Federer era’

The only men previously ranked lower than Brooksby to win an ATP Tour title were world No 777 Marin Cilic at the 2024 Hangzhou Open, and world No 550 Lleyton Hewitt at the 1998 Adelaide International.

A former world No 33, Brooksby started 2025 unranked, having not played an official match since the 2023 Australian Open.

After a wrist operation had sidelined him initially, the 24-year-old was later suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after missing three drug tests.

The American returned to action at the Australian Open back in January and picked up a first win in two years at the San Diego Challenger in February, beating Coleman Wong in round one.

After a run in Houston that has seen him win six straight matches, Brooksby is now set for a huge leap back up the ATP Rankings.

Having so far earned 178 ranking points for his exploits, Brooksby is currently projected to move up 286 places to world No 221 come Monday.

Should he beat Tiafoe in Sunday’s final, the American would soar back into the world’s top 175.

Much like in his semi-final against Paul, Brooksby is a significant underdog against second seed and world No 17 Tiafoe.

Tiafoe has reached three straight finals in Houston, having beaten Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the 2023 final and losing to Ben Shelton a year ago.

Brooksby added: “I think regardless of what happens, it’s a huge positive for me this week.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, even last year heading into this year, and how I’ve responded every week, no matter if it was a worse week or a good week.”

Read Next: The 6 lowest-ranked players to win an ATP singles title: World No 777 Marin Cilic achieves unique feat