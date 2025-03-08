Jessica Pegula has credited coach Mark Knowles for helping her embrace the “different challenge” posed by tennis every day as she celebrated one year of their partnership.

Pegula began working with former doubles world No 1 Knowles, alongside Mark Merklein, in March 2024, following her split with long-time coach David Witt.

Working with the Bahamian, the 31-year-old achieved the greatest result of her career at the US Open last summer – reaching her first Grand Slam singles final.

Pegula has also won titles at the German Open, Canadian Open, and ATX Open since starting her partnership with Knowles, alongside further runner-up finishes in Cincinnati and Adelaide.

Before her partnership with the four-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Pegula had faced a difficult start to 2024 and was dogged by injury during the opening months of of season.

However, after winning her seventh WTA title in Austin last weekend, she thanked Knowles in her speech for enabling her to embrace the “challenges” posed by the sport.

Asked about this comment in Indian Wells, the US star opened up on how the Bahamian had enabled her switch back to a more positive mindset since they started working together.

“We’ve definitely gotten to know each other a little bit more,” said the world No 4.

“I’m pretty sarcastic and dry so I think he’s kind of gotten on to my humour where I think he thought sometimes maybe I was being serious sometimes when I’d say things.

“But I think we’ve just kind of, me and him and also Mark Merklein, are just kind of: ‘It’s going to be a different challenge every day.’

“I think that’s something I’ve always been really good at, but I think the last year or so or maybe last year, beginning of last year, I was a little bit more easily frustrated.

“I think I was overplaying a little bit and just super frustrated and kind of lost, the joy of maybe problem-solving and challenging myself throughout matches and every single day, and getting those ugly wins.

“I don’t think I was kind of doing that as well, so I think we’ve kind of gotten back to every day is going to be a challenge, just accepting that and kind of moving on and figuring out ways to win, knowing that it’s not always going to feel great or feel perfect.

“Getting back to that mindset and figuring those moments out, which are pretty much daily at a tennis tournament, is kind of what I meant by that.

“He’s a super optimistic, positive guy. No issue for him really – I think it was just more along the lines of that.”

Pegula was speaking following her opening match in Indian Wells, with the fourth seed defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 6-2 to comfortably reach the third round.

The American next faces Wang Xinyu on Sunday and could then face compatriot and 14th seed Danielle Collins in the fourth round.

Pegula is projected to face second seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

