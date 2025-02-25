Eurosport star and former world No 7 Barbara Schett has questioned the “insane” way that Leylah Fernandez is treated by her father Jorge.

Player welfare and treatment from coaches are back in the spotlight amid the controversy surrounding Elena Rybakina’s relationship with Stefano Vukov.

Croatian Vukov has been suspended for a year by the WTA, who found he had breached their code of conduct by mentally abusing his former charge.

Rybakina has stuck by her former coach, who she attempted to bring back into her team in January, and has bemoaned a lack of support from other WTA players on tour.

Speaking to Kicker, Schett claimed that players were “afraid of personal consequences” should they speak out on such situations.

However, she also raised her concerns about the dynamic between current world No 28 Fernandez and her father.

She said: “The problem is that many players don’t dare to say anything because they’re afraid of personal consequences.

“For example, I was incredibly afraid of Jelena Dokic’s father. I would probably never have said anything because I thought he would kill me.

“It was perhaps a little different with Dokic than with Rybakina because she was also beaten, but in your mid-20s you may not yet know what is really going on.

“Perhaps you don’t find it as tragic as you do later. But I believe that a number of players have already spoken to the WTA about Rybakina and Vukov. It is important that anonymity is maintained because they are simply afraid.

“And I am also curious to see what happens to Leylah Fernandez’s father because the way he treats his daughter is insane. It is terrible that something like this still exists today and is sometimes accepted.”

WTA Tour News

Former world No 13 and 2021 US Open runner-up Fernandez has been coached by her father across her career, winning three WTA Tour titles.

Originally from Ecuador, Jorge moved to Canada as a child and was a semi-professional footballer before turning his attention to tennis coaching, working with daughters Leylah and Bianca despite a lack of experience.

WTA star Fernandez has never publicly raised concerns regarding her father and has yet to respond to Schett’s comments.

However, speaking at the Australian Open back in January 2023, the 22-year-old praised her father for helping to improve her mental strength.

“Mental is extremely important. I’m very grateful my parents, especially my dad, has reinforced that,” she said.

“He hasn’t really taught me about tennis or technique but more of the mental side of the sport. Because it’s hard. You’re all alone out there on the court.

“Most of the time you don’t have a coach with you, or the coach can’t talk to you during points.”

Fernandez last played at the Dubai Tennis Championships last week, where she was beaten in round one by Elise Mertens.

She is next set to be in action at Indian Wells, which begins next week.

