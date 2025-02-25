Naomi Osaka has opened up about her desire to triumph at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon as she looks to cement her place as a tennis legend.

The Japanese star is already one of the most successful tennis players in modern history, having reached world No 1 and winning two titles each at both the Australian Open and US Open.

Osaka has not won a title since her 2021 Australian Open victory though the start of her 2025 has been promising, reaching the Auckland Open final and third round of the Australian Open.

Those runs were among the 27-year-old’s best results since her return from maternity leave at the start of 2024, though Osaka was forced to retire injured at both tournaments.

Speaking to CNN, the four-time major champion expressed optimism about her form despite her physical issues – and revealed her wish to be a champion at all four Grand Slam events.

“I think I’m playing really well, even from last year, the end of last year. I got injured there too. But I’ve beaten some really good players. So I hope that I can continue that trend,” she said.

“I have a lot of goals going forward. For as long as I can play, I really want to win Wimbledon and Roland Garros and get a Career Grand Slam.

“It’s interesting when I hear from an outside perspective because, of course, all of the achievements [in her career so far] are great, but I always feel like there’s a lot more to do.”

Only 10 women in tennis history have won all four Grand Slam singles titles, with Maria Sharapova the most recent player to complete the Career Slam thanks to her 2012 French Open triumph.

Osaka has thrived on hard courts across her career but has struggled on clay and grass, and has never made it past the second week at either Roland Garros or SW19.

Before she switches her attention to the natural surfaces across the spring and summer, she will look to embark on deep runs at Indian Wells and the Miami Open in the coming weeks.

Osaka won her first WTA title at Indian Wells back in 2018, while she was also a Miami Open runner-up in 2022 – losing to Iga Swiatek.

Her preparation for the two WTA 1000 events begins in Las Vegas with an exhibition match against world No 1 and reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Osaka added: “What I’m looking forward to the most is the atmosphere. I’ve been to Las Vegas before, but obviously never to play any tennis. So that should be really exciting.

“I rarely play exhibitions, and it’s also the lead up into Palm Springs, Indian Wells. So I hope that you know, there’s a lot of really good tennis to be played.”

