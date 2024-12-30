Naomi Osaka makes ‘famous’ admission after impressive Auckland win

Naomi Osaka has revealed she does not feel “famous” as she opened up about dealing with life in the spotlight.

A former world No 1 and a four-time Grand Slam champion, Osaka is among the most famous athletes in the world.

The Japanese, currently ranked 57th in the world, began her 2025 season at the Auckland Open on Monday, picking up a solid 6-4, 6-4 win over Israeli qualifier Lina Glushko.

After the match, the 27-year-old was asked about how she dealt with fame as a high-profile figure.

In a candid response, the Japanese preferred to see herself as having “friends” across the globe and did not perceive herself as a notable figure.

She said: “You know what’s funny? I don’t think I’m famous.

“I feel like the word ‘famous,’ when I think of it, is someone who like can’t go outside – they have paparazzi everywhere. I’m the type of person where I’ll just walk outside when I’m in a city. I love walking and seeing things.

“I think instead of the word ‘famous’ I think of myself more as like I have friends all around the world that know me.

“I might not know them right away but it’s kind of like I was able to give them memories and hopefully we’ll be able to talk and interact about them.”

Osaka’s 2024 season ended with the former US and Australian Open champion sustaining a back injury at the China Open, though she looked fit and in form in her opener at the WTA 250 event.

It took just an hour and 25 minutes for the Japanese to prevail against the Israeli, losing her serve just once and breaking her opponent, currently ranked 220th, three times.

Osaka will next face world No 470 Julia Grabher, who reached the second round after fending off qualifier Leyre Romero Gormaz in a third-set tiebreak.

Victory in round one has pushed the Japanese up two places to world No 55 in the WTA Live Rankings, and a run to the title would potentially put her on the verge of returning to the top 40.

Osaka has won seven WTA titles though it has been almost four years since she won her last title at the 2021 Australian Open, and it is closing in on three years since her last final at the 2022 Miami Open.

The opening day of Auckland action also saw fifth seed Clara Tauson defeat qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini, while eighth seed Katie Volynets downed Erika Andreeva.

