Naomi Osaka closes in on huge rankings breakthrough amid Auckland semi-final run

Naomi Osaka is on the cusp of returning to the top 50 of the WTA Rankings after reaching the last four of the Auckland Open.

After straight-set wins over Lina Glushko and Julia Grabher in rounds one and two, Osaka found herself a set down in her quarter-final clash against America’s Hailey Baptiste.

However, with the American struggling physically at points, the seventh seed rallied to seal an impressive 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-2 victory on Friday.

Triumph for the Japanese sees her reach her first WTA Tour semi-final as a mum, having not reached the last four of an event in 2024 following her return from maternity leave.

It is her first semi-final since reaching the Miami Open final in 2022, where the former world No 1 defeated Belinda Bencic in the last four before falling to Iga Swiatek in the championship match.

“I think the key focuses I had were to have a lot of belief and confidence in myself,” said Osaka on court after defeating Baptiste.

“I think I put a lot of work in throughout last year. Even though the results didn’t show it, I think just continuing to try as hard as I can and to see where it gets me.

“She’s [Baptiste] an amazing player. It sucks that she was injured but I think we played a high-quality match. I’m glad to have played a three-set match because it’s kind of the experience I need.”

Ranked 57th heading into Auckland, Osaka is now on the brink of returning to the top 50 of the WTA Rankings.

WTA Tour News

The 27-year-old is currently 50th in the WTA Live Rankings, though is not assured of a milestone leap quite yet.

Clara Tauson, who is seeded fifth in Auckland, is currently 51st in the live rankings and is yet to complete her quarter-final versus Madison Keys due to rain.

Should the Dane ultimately prevail against the top seed, she would again move above Osaka in the provisional rankings ahead of Saturday’s semi-finals.

Tauson currently leads Keys 6-4, 3-4 in their quarter-final, with that match resuming early on Saturday; the winner will later face Robin Montgomery in the last four.

Meanwhile, eighth seed Katie Volynets and Alycia Parks were unable to take to the court for their all-American quarter-final.

That contest will take place following the conclusion of Tauson versus Keys, with the winner set to face Osaka in the semi-final.

A winner of four Grand Slam singles titles, Osaka has not won a WTA title since her triumph at the 2021 Australian Open four years ago.

The Japanese’s run in Miami three years ago is her only WTA final since then, and victory in Auckland would hand her an eighth tour title.

