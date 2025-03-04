Novak Djokovic deserves “credit” for hiring the “unbelievable” Andy Murray as his coach, according to British ATP Tour star Jay Clarke.

Former world No 1 Djokovic shocked the tennis world when he announced that Murray, his former rival and a fellow Grand Slam champion, would work with him at the Australian Open.

The Serbian would ultimately reach the last four in Melbourne before retiring in his semi-final due to injury, though that has not brought an end to the Djokovic-Murray partnership.

After working with Fernando Verdasco at the Qatar Open, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has confirmed that Murray will be back his coach for the ‘Sunshine Double’.

Djokovic will be in action in Indian Wells this coming week, before heading to the Miami Open for the first time since 2019.

The 37-year-old’s move to hire one of his greatest rivals is an unusual one, but it is one that deserves praise, according to Clarke.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, the former top-200 player revealed his belief that compatriot Murray would help Djokovic find perspective amid his fitness struggles – and also gain new tactical insight.

“I mean, a lot of things, I guess. Maybe perspective, that, you know, Djokovic is older now,” said Clarke.

“He’s not as fit as maybe five or six years ago, and Andy played the last three or four years of his career with a metal hip. So he wasn’t as fit as well, just finding a way to win.

“I think Andy’s unbelievable tactically as well. That’s probably another element that Djokovic hasn’t, I would say, had in his game.

“And you saw how he was able to beat [Carlos] Alcaraz in four [sets at the Australian Open] after the last few times he played looking like he was the underdog almost in those matches.

“But the fact that he’s been able to add that much already shows how good Andy is, and it also is a credit to Djokovic actually listening to someone like that.”

ATP Tour News

How Jannik Sinner dethroned Novak Djokovic thanks to help from tennis great’s youth coach

Did Andy Murray give Novak Djokovic the tactical plan to beat Carlos Alcaraz?

Murray is reportedly arriving in Indian Wells to link back up with Djokovic over the coming days, having stayed at home with his family since returning from the Australian Open.

Djokovic holds a joint-record five titles in Indian Wells, though he has not triumphed at the prestigious Masters 1000 event since 2016 and has only played the event once since 2019.

The Serbian returned for the first time in five years in 2024, though he suffered a shock defeat to lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round.

Djokovic is the sixth seed in Indian Wells this year and, much like the Australian Open and Qatar Open, has been drawn in the same quarter as Carlos Alcaraz.

Having received an opening-round bye, the former world No 1 could face Nick Kyrgios in his opening match, before a potential third round versus 25th seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Djokovic is then projected to face ninth seed Alex de Minaur before a hypothetical quarter-final against Alcaraz, the second-seed and two-time defending champion.

Read Next: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could face Indian Wells showdown after epic draw