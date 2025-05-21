Novak Djokovic has opted for a two-man coaching team on a short-term basis following his decision to end his coaching agreement with Andy Murray.

Having teamed up with fellow former world No 1 Murray during the off season, the pair worked together at the Australian Open where Djokovic reached the semi-final.

Their most successful tournament was no doubt the Miami Open as the Serbian finished runner-up to Jakub Mensik, but there were several low points along the way as the 24-time Grand Slam winner suffered early defeats in Qatar, Indian Wells, Monte Carlo and Madrid.

In his first interview after announcing the split, Djokovic said: “I respect him even more now that I’ve gotten to know him as a person. He has a brilliant tennis mind, a rare view of tennis, but we didn’t reach what we both hoped we would, in terms of results.

“That’s it, we tried, it didn’t work.”

The tennis great has already turned to two “new” coaches as they will join him at his next two events, although both have experience of being part of the all-conquering Djokovic set-up.

“Dusan Vemic, who is actually [the Serbian Billie Jean King] Cup captain — but he was part of my coaching team years ago with Marian — he’s here, so he’s going to be here with me in Geneva and Roland Garros,” Djokovic announced.

“And Boris Bosnjakovic, who is my assistant coach and analyst as well, so they’re both going to kind of share that role for the next couple of tournaments and then we’ll see.”

Bosnjakovic joined Team Djokovic back in May 2024 while Vemic worked with him 2011 to 2013, but for now the world No 6 is not in a hurry to a appoint a full-time head coach.

“I don’t have any rush to choose whether I’m going to have someone or not, I don’t know. I don’t know at this moment,” the tennis great stated.

“I’m fine with these guys and I’m happy the way it is and then we’ll see after Paris.”

Who are Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic?

Both are former ATP Tour players, but Vemic had more success as he peaked at No 146 in the singles and No 31 in the doubles. He didn’t win any titles, but finished runner-up in two ATP doubles events and was a doubles semi-finalist at the Australian Open and French Open.

Bosnjakovic’s highest singles ranking was 740 while he didn’t play any doubles.

Their coaching credentials?

As mentioned by Djokovic, Vemic is currently the coach of Serbia’s Billie Jean King Cup and they recently lost their Europe/Africa Zone Promotion Play-off match against Croatia.

Vemic joined forces with Petar Popovic in 2009 and helped Andrea Petkovic to reach No 9 in the WTA Rankings before he joined the Djokovic team in 2011, working alongside the legendary Marian Vajda until 2013.

Djokovic was already at No 1 at the time and he won two Australian Open titles, one US Open trophy and the 2012 ATP Finals with Vemic on the team.

He joined the Serbian Davis Cup team’s coaching staff in 2013 and three years later he was appointed head coach of tennis’ greatest men’s doubles team, Mike and Bob Bryan, working with them for a couple of years.

The Bryan brothers finished runner-up at the 2016 French Open and 2017 Australian Open.

Vemic’s most recent solo gig was working with Brandon Nakashima from May 2020 until February 2022.

Bosnjakovic has been with the Djokovic team since May 2024.

His LinkedIn profile states he has “learned from and collaborated with some of the greatest names in the sport, such as Roy Emerson, Niki Pilic, Ricardo ‘Pancho’ Gonzalez, Dennis Rolston, Novak Djokovic, Marian Vajda, and Goran Ivanisevic”.

His specialty is no doubt analysing and strategising and he briefly had a stint with the Serbia Davis Cup team before joining the Novak Tennis Centre in 2020 as he helped to nurture the future starts of the game.

Bosnjakovic has been an ever-present member at the academy since then and often joined the Djokovic team during the tennis great’s big tournaments.

But in 2024 he got a big promotion after Djokovic’s split from Goran Ivanisevic and now he will part of the two-man coaching set-up for Roland Garros 2025.