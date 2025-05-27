Novak Djokovic’s leading rivals were warned earlier this year by French Open surprise package Daniel Altmaier that the Serbian would “focus” almost solely on Grand Slam success.

No man in history has won as many Grand Slam singles titles as Djokovic, who is a 24-time major champion.

The Serbian has not lifted a Grand Slam title since beating Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final, and all eyes are on whether he can win a record-extending 25th major in 2025.

Djokovic’s 2025 French Open hopes had been questioned after a slow start to his clay swing, with early losses in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

However, he comes into the second Grand Slam of the year fresh off winning his 100th ATP Tour title at the Geneva Open last week, beating Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

And, he sent out a statement of intent in his opening-round match at Roland Garros on Tuesday, dispatching Mackenzie McDonald in a convincing straight-sets win.

Djokovic has made at least the last eight of the French Open every year since 2010, and world No 66 Altmaier believes the Serbian’s motivation in Paris should not be questioned.

“He said last year that his only focus would be on the Grand Slams and the Davis Cup with Serbia,” said Altmaier to CLAY back in March.

“Then, we saw in Australia that he won an incredible match against Alcaraz. After that, he got injured and had to withdraw in the semifinals.

“He must be thinking 100% about Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open. I think, after balancing out the Grand Slam season, he’ll make an analysis.

“His focus is not on the 1000s or the 500s, not even on the ATP Finals. Without a doubt, he only thinks about the Grand Slams.”

French Open News

Djokovic will be a significant favourite in his second-round match against either Corentin Moutet or qualifier Clement Tabur, the two Frenchmen contesting their opening match on Tuesday.

The Serbian is projected to face 27th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round, though projected fourth-round opponent, 11th seed Daniil Medvedev, was beaten in five sets by Cameron Norrie.

Also looking to make a significant impact at the French Open this year is Altmaier, who picked up one of the biggest wins of the opening round.

The 26-year-old picked up the biggest win of his career by ranking on Monday with a stunning 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over fourth seed Taylor Fritz.

It was the fifth top-10 win of Altmaier’s career, and three of those wins have come at Roland Garros.

The German beat world No 8 Matteo Berrettini in 2020 and No 9 Jannik Sinner in 2023 before victory over No 4 Fritz.

Altmaier will face Vit Kopriva in his round-two match on Wednesday.

