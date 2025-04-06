Novak Djokovic has confirmed he is “dealing with some health issues” as he admitted he had “lower” expectations for his Monte Carlo Masters campaign.

World No 5 Djokovic is the third seed at the Masters 1000 event and is looking for a third title at the tournament, having previously triumphed in 2013 and 2015.

The Serbian is also looking for his 100th ATP title, having just missed out at the Miami Open.

Djokovic did not drop a set on his way to the final in Miami, though he was then beaten 7-6(4), 7-6(4) by 19-year-old Jakub Mensik in the championship match.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is among the favourites for the title in Monte Carlo, and was a semi-finalist at the event twelve months ago.

However, speaking ahead of the tournament, the 37-year-old has cast some doubt over his hopes of a 100th career title, and 41st Masters 1000 title.

Speaking to SportKlub, the Serbian confirmed that he was still suffering from the effects of an eye infection in the build-up to his campaign.

“I feel great here,” said Djokovic.

“I’ve been based in Monte Carlo for 15 years and I know this club well, I’ve trained on these grounds for so many years.

“When it comes to this tournament, I have a special motivation, and I want to go as far as possible.

“However, my expectations are lower compared to other tournaments because I didn’t have enough time to prepare for clay and this tournament. I’m still dealing with some health issues from Miami.

Monte Carlo Masters News

2025 Monte Carlo draw – Novak Djokovic may face Stan Wawrinka in opening match, as Nadal-slayer looms for Carlos Alcaraz

The 5 men with the most Monte Carlo Masters appearances: Novak Djokovic set to surpass Rafael Nadal

“I’m trying to get the most out of these days, from the preparations and training and to manage to play more than one match, I hope.

“I’m taking it day by day, I’m the type of player who plays better as time goes on and as I play more tournaments on this surface which is quite demanding and different.”

Djokovic appeared in good spirits on site on Sunday, with the world No 5 spotted practicing with world No 3 and Monte Carlo second seed Carlos Alcaraz, who he could meet in the final.

Like all of the top eight seeds, Djokovic has the advantage of an opening-round bye at the tournament, which could aid his chances of a successful run.

The 37-year-old is set to face the winner of Alejandro Tabilo and Stan Wawrinka’s round-one match in his opener, with both of his potential opponents struggling for form in 2025.

Djokovic is then projected to face 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third round, before an expected quarter-final against eighth seed Alex de Minaur.

Read Next: Revealed: Novak Djokovic’s projected path to 100th career title at Monte Carlo Masters