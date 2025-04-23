Novak Djokovic is back at the Madrid Open in 2025.

The world No 5 has played the event just once this decade, and will be making his first appearance since 2022 as he looks to round into clay-court form ahead of Roland Garros.

Here, we look at Djokovic’s history in Madrid and his potential pathway to what would be his 100th ATP Tour title.

Madrid Open success

Madrid has a hugely successful tournament for Djokovic, with the Serbian reaching three finals inside the Caja Magica – and winning all three of them.

He lifted the title for the first time during his dominant start to the 2011 season, downing ‘King of Clay’ and home favourite Rafael Nadal 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Five years later, Djokovic regained the title with a three-set triumph over defending champion Andy Murray, before a third victory in 2019, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

His three titles at the tournament tie him with Roger Federer in joint-second for most wins since the event launched in 2002, though he sits outright second when it comes to titles on clay.

The tournament was held on indoor hard courts from 2002-08, with Federer having won his first title in 2006 before the switch to the dirt.

Djokovic’s three Madrid titles on clay are only bettered by Nadal, who triumphed four times following the change of surface in 2009, meaning the Serbian could tie the Spaniard’s record in 2025.

He has an overall win percentage of 76.9% in Madrid, though this rises to 80% if you only factor in his appearances since the switch to clay.

2025 pathway

Since winning his 99th tour title at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games last summer, all eyes have been on whether Djokovic can win a historic 100th title.

Jimmy Connors (109) and Federer (103) are the only men to have hit that milestone in the Open Era, adding extra significance to Djokovic’s quest.

The Serbian has lost the 2024 Shanghai Masters and 2025 Miami Open finals since then, though overall his results have been inconsistent.

In Madrid, he faces an intriguing pathway in his quest to make history.

Madrid Open News

Novak Djokovic makes feelings clear on criticism Carlos Alcaraz has faced

ATP Rankings: How many points are Sinner, Zverev, Alcaraz, Djokovic, Rublev dropping in Madrid?

Seeded fourth in the Spanish capital, Djokovic has been handed an opening-round bye and will begin his campaign against one of Matteo Arnaldi or qualifier Borna Coric, with their round-one match set to be held on Thursday.

Should Djokovic progress, he is projected to face 32nd seed Sebastian Baez in round three, and then 16th seed Frances Tiafoe in round four.

He is projected to take on fifth seed and Indian Wells champion Jack Draper in the quarter-final, though 30th seed Matteo Berrettini and 11th seed Tommy Paul are also possibilities in the last eight.

All that could lead to a blockbuster semi-final against second seed and two-time Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Home favourite Alcaraz is the last player to beat Djokovic in Madrid, downing the Serbian in a pulsating semi-final back in 2022 – the first of their eight meetings.

However, it is the tour veteran who has had the better of their rivalry since then, leading 5-3 in their head-to-head.

If Djokovic were to reach the final, he could well face top seed and world No 2 Alexander Zverev in the final, the German seemingly back in form after triumphing in Munich.

Zverev is a two-time champion in Madrid, though third seed Taylor Fritz and defending champion Andrey Rublev are among the other big names sitting in the top half of the draw.

Read Next: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz to crash out as Alexander Zverev fights back – Madrid Open predictions