Novak Djokovic has been advised to train more “efficiently” to address the “real handicap” of a lack of matches played in recent months.

World No 7 Djokovic is currently on his worst losing run in seven years following a surprise 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 loss to lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp in his opening Indian Wells match.

That was a third straight defeat for Djokovic, who had previously lost in the opening round of the Qatar Open to Matteo Berrettini and retired injured in his Australian Open semi-final versus Alexander Zverev.

Following his defeat to van de Zandschulp last weekend, doubts have continued to circle regarding the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s long-term future in tennis.

The Serbian was in a bleak mood following his defeat to world No 85 van de Zandschulp, admitting that recent months had been a “struggle” for him.

He said: “Things are different obviously for me the last couple of years. I’ve been struggling to play on the desired level.

“Every now and then, I have a couple of good tournaments, but, you know, mostly it’s really a challenge. It’s a struggle for me.”

Djokovic is next set to play at the Miami Open in Florida, with his opening match set to take place in just over a week.

The former world No 1 is a six-time champion in Miami, but this will be his first appearance since 2019, and he will be targeting a first title at the tournament since 2016.

Despite his return to the event, there can be no denying that Djokovic’s schedule has been more limited since the start of 2024, in part due to physical struggles.

Speaking to Blick, former world No 22 Heinz Gunthardt – best known for coaching tennis icon Steffi Graf – offered his assessment of Djokovic’s predicament.

The Swiss claimed that it was “essential” for the 37-year-old to fully utilise his training, though he conceded a lack of matches would make life difficult.

“Playing so little becomes a real handicap,” said Gunthardt.

“Confidence and reflexes also come from the rhythm of matches. And in top-level tennis, a few centimeters of delay can change everything.

“With age, you have to train more efficiently. Daily concentration becomes essential.”

Gunthardt coached Graf from 1992 until the German retired at age 30 in August 1999, following a career which saw her win 22 Grand Slam singles titles and spend 377 weeks as world No 1.

Though she retired significantly younger than Djokovic, who will turn 38 in May, the end of her career does draw some parallels with the Serbian.

Graf won six Grand Slam titles in as many appearances across 1995 and 1996, only to be derailed by injuries across 1997 and 1998.

The German missed four consecutive majors from 1997 Wimbledon to the 1998 French Open, and, after four consecutive year-end world No 1 finishes, ended 1997 as the world No 28.

Though she battled back to finish 1998 as the world No 9, she had not yet returned to Grand Slam contention, failing to make the Wimbledon or US Open quarter-finals that year.

That all changed in 1999 when Graf stunned the tennis world by winning her 22nd major title at Roland Garros weeks before reaching the Wimbledon final – only to retire just a few weeks later.

Reflecting on the end of Graf’s career, Gunthardt revealed that a key to her late success was maximising her limited training hours – an approach which could bode well for Djokovic.

He commented: “We trained less often, but every minute counted. You have to train as well as possible.”

Djokovic is currently working with former rival Andy Murray, and he will hope that the three-time Grand Slam champion can help him regain form and fitness.

