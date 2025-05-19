Novak Djokovic’s tennis was “almost mediocre” compared to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, according to legendary tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The ‘Big Three’ of Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer redefined dominance in tennis, combining to win a staggering 66 Grand Slam titles between them.

It is the Serbian, the only member of the trio still competing, who lifted the most Grand Slam titles, lifting 24 majors compared to Nadal’s haul of 22 and Federer’s total of 20.

Djokovic also holds the record for the longest reign as the world No 1, spending 428 weeks atop the ATP Rankings, and is considered by many the greatest tennis player of all time.

However, acclaimed coach Mourataglou believes that the 37-year-old was always behind Nadal and Djokovic on a technical level.

Speaking on the podcast Bartoli Time, the Frenchman claimed that Djokovic never had “any strong shots” – but used his mentality to gain a significant edge over his rivals.

“When you look at Djokovic’s tennis at nineteen, at no point can you think he’s going to become what he is today,” said Mouratoglou.

“And even today, if you’re really observant, he’s a player compared to the other two, it’s terrible to say that, but he’s almost mediocre. He does everything very well, but he doesn’t really have any strong shots.

“There was nothing in his tennis that would make people think he could become nearly half of what he became, but mentally his self-belief, his ambition, his attention to detail made him the greatest whole.”

It is not the first time that Mouratoglou, who has coached the likes of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, has made such a claim.

Speaking on Eurosport France earlier this year, he claimed that Djokovic had a “very average game” when he first broke through on the ATP Tour.

He commented: “When you look at the three, there are two who occupied the position when Novak arrived. Everyone said they were unbeatable. Novak arrived with a very average game.

“Even today, at the end of his career, when you look at Rafa’s game, Roger’s game, Novak’s game, it’s incredible that Novak is the strongest of the three, the one who broke all the records.

“It shows that the most important thing is not in the tennis, in the racket. Obviously you need tennis, but the most important thing, what really makes the difference, is the state of mind, the mentality.”

After a disappointing start to his clay-court season, Djokovic has turned to the Geneva Open in his quest to pick up vital matches ahead of his impending French Open campaign.

It is the second straight year in which the Serbian has taken a wildcard into the ATP 250 event, reaching the semi-final twelve months ago.

After reaching the final of the Miami Open in March, Djokovic lost his opening match of the clay season to Alejandro Tabilo in Monte Carlo, before falling to Matteo Arnaldi in Madrid.

The world No 6 will be searching for form ahead of Roland Garros, where he will look to win a fourth French Open title and record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

