Patrick Mouratoglou says that Emma Raducanu’s ‘challenge’ has been finding a long-term coach whom she can ‘trust’, but believes she has ‘big potential.’

The Brit has had an inconsistent coaching team since she won her maiden Grand Slam at the 2021 US Open.

Most recently, she split with Nick Cavaday in January and – soon after – added Andy Murray’s former coach, and long-time tennis commentator, Mark Petchey to her team.

Additionally, after a successful trial period, Raducanu also appointed Francisco Roig as her head coach in July, with the pair mutually agreeing to continue into next season.

Roig had been part of Rafael Nadal’s team for nearly 20 years, a period in which he claimed 22 Grand Slam titles and broke countless other records.

Mouratoglou, who is a former coach of Serena Williams, Holger Rune, and Naomi Osaka, has backed the Brit’s 2026 prospects, but notes that her inconsistent team has been a ‘challenge.’

“I think her potential is very big,” the renowned coach stated during an interview with ITV.

“I mean, she’s won a Grand Slam, but after that, it was very difficult for her.

“I think [she had had] way too many coaches working with her. I think if you look at all the very successful tennis players, you need to follow a path for a few years to build yourself through a project.

“Whenever you change coaches, you change your project. If you change your project every six months, it’s too difficult.

“So, for her, the big challenge is to trust someone for a period that is long enough, so she can really build something solid in her game for the future.

“If she’s able to do this, she’s a great player. No doubt.”

Latest Tennis News

Toni Nadal reveals the difference between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal – ‘A bit weaker’

Joao Fonseca reveals ‘really valuable’ experience he learnt from Carlos Alcaraz

Indeed, despite the changes, 2025 marked her highest year-end ranking since 2021 and her best overall ranking since August 2022.

Raducanu finished the year as the world No 29, a ranking that means she is likely to be seeded at the Australian Open – something which still depends on the prior tournaments.

Though her win percentage was lower than 2024, she was able to play far more tournaments – largely due to her improved health.

The Brit’s season highlights include reaching the last eight of the Miami Open in March and the fourth round of the Italian Open in May.

Additionally, she reached the third round of the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

Mouratoglou’s analysis has been backed up by many other tennis experts, including former player Greg Rusedski.

“The mistake she made was the coaching situation,” argued the Brit, during an exclusive interview with Tennis365.

“So many changes didn’t help her.

“I know this has been said before, but you need consistency in your coach and where you are going. She didn’t have that.

“The reason she is back in the top 30 now is that she has had some consistency with her coaches in recent months, starting with Mark Petchey coming into her team back in March and then with Francisco Roig coming on board, who has worked with Rafael Nadal.

“She needs that consistency with her coaching now.”