Rafael Nadal has claimed that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are “far above the rest” of the ATP field after being asked about Sunday’s thrilling French Open final.

In a contest that lasted five hours and 29 minutes, Alcaraz rallied from two sets down to stun world No 1 Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2), saving three championship points in an extraordinary battle.

It was Alcaraz’s fifth Grand Slam title from as many finals and a second straight French Open title, having previously beaten Alexander Zverev in the 2024 final.

He and Sinner have now combined to win the past six Grand Slam titles, with Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open the last player outside of those two to win a major.

Alcaraz has won back-to-back Roland Garros titles and the 2024 Wimbledon title, while Sinner has taken home consecutive Australian Opens and the 2024 US Open title.

With Nadal and Roger Federer now both retired, and Djokovic aged 38, many had wondered about whether new stars would emerge in the post-‘Big Three’ era.

But Sinner and Alcaraz have both proven to be incredibly comfortable towards the top of the men’s game, with no obvious challenger to their dominance outside of Djokovic.

And, speaking at a charity golf tournament on Thursday, 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal hailed the “new stars” who were taking charge of the men’s game.

“Tennis is more important than any player,” said Nadal.

“There will always be Grand Slam champions and each will make their way, new stars emerge and here they are.

“There are two players far above the rest, they are showing that they are great champions, and let them make their way. This is the reality, tennis is in good hands.”

This year’s French Open started with an emotional tribute to Nadal, the man who came to define the event throughout his career.

The 39-year-old amassed a staggering 112-4 win-loss record at the tournament and won 14 men’s singles titles, eight more than Bjorn Borg’s previous record of six.

Alcaraz is the first person since Nadal to successfully defend the title at Roland Garros and looks set to be the successor to his compatriot’s clay-court dominance.

The world No 2 lifted the Monte Carlo and Rome titles this spring before winning his second French Open, and has now triumphed at all four of the biggest events on clay.

He had previously lifted the Madrid Open title in 2022 and 2023, withdrawing from this year’s event due to injury.

Alcaraz is the first man since Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open to come from two sets down in a Grand Slam final, and revealed after the final he had taken inspiration from his idol’s fighting spirit.

Asked about Alcaraz’s comments, Nadal admitted that he was pleased to hear that his compatriot had taken such inspiration.

He added: “If he [Alcaraz] already has the capacity to think of me at that moment, then he’s already amazing. Very happy for him.”

Alcaraz is set to return to action at the Queen’s Club next week, where he has played for the past two years.

That will build into his Wimbledon campaign, where he will look to win a third straight title.

