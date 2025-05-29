Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have paid touching tributes to Richard Gasquet after he retired from tennis.

Former world No 7 Gasquet called time on his career at the French Open on Thursday, following a second-round loss to world No 1 and top seed Jannik Sinner.

A special ceremony was held on Court Philippe Chatrier to recognise Gasquet’s contributions to the sport, with the 38-year-old winning 16 ATP titles and reaching three Grand Slam semi-finals.

The ATP Tour also paid tribute on social media, with a special video featuring several famous faces.

Among those paying tribute to the Frenchman was 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal, who himself said goodbye to the French Open earlier in the tournament.

The Spaniard famously held a perfect 18-0 head-to-head record against Gasquet, though the two are known to share a close friendship, having first met as junior players.

Nadal said: “Hey Richard, first of all, many congratulations on your amazing career. I can’t forget all those years we were small kids, just trying to follow our dreams.

“For me, it has been a big pleasure to be your rival, to be your friend.

“You have a friend here for whatever you need, and I hope to be able to see each other very often again. All the best, Richard, and many congratulations.”

Adding to Nadal’s tribute was 24-time major winner Djokovic, who won 13 of his 14 contests against Gasquet.

Perhaps their most famous match was the semi-final of Wimbledon in 2015, the third and final major semi-final of the Frenchman’s career.

“The moment has arrived that you’re playing your last Roland Garros. We all hope that the moment will never arrive,” commented Djokovic.

“Everybody talks about the talent that you possess, and it’s a truly unique, one-handed backhand that I’m sure a lot of the young players are trying to copy in France and worldwide.

“You’ve always carried yourself with a lot of respect, with a lot of humility, and I think that’s something all of us in the locker room really appreciate and expect about you the most.

“All the very best, my friend, and thank you for everything you’ve done for tennis.”

Also paying tribute were Sinner and world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz, who have both played multiple matches against Gasquet despite a significant age gap.

Alcaraz added: “The first time that I came to Roland Garros, it was just to watch your match. I wanted to say thank you for inspiring a lot of young generations

Sinner commented: “You are a legend of our sport, showing some great tennis for so many years. I was very privileged and honoured to share a court with you.”

Gasquet was a significant factor in a strong era of French men’s tennis, competing alongside the likes of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon, and Gael Monfils.

With Tsonga and Simon having retired back in 2022, 38-year-old Monfils is the last member of the quartet still playing.

