Rafael Nadal pays touching tribute to retiring Andy Murray

Rafael Nadal has paid tribute to “amazing player” Andy Murray ahead of the final tournament of the Brit’s career at the Paris 2024 Olympics Games.

The 37-year-old confirmed earlier this week at the Olympics would be the final event he ever plays, later withdrawing from the singles to prioritise his doubles campaign alongside Dan Evans.

The Games provide a fitting stage for Murray to call time on his legendary career, with the former world No 1 the only man to win two singles gold medals in the professional era.

Murray memorably downed Roger Federer to win the title at London 2012 and then edged past Juan Martin del Potro in an epic final at Rio 2016.

Nadal himself is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, winning the singles title in Beijing 2008 and doubles gold alongside Marc Lopez in Rio.

With his retirement date yet to be confirmed, the 22-time Slam winner paid a touching tribute to his contemporary, in quotes reported by The Guardian.

He said: “Andy had an amazing career. He had a lot of finals.

“He was an amazing player that probably played in a difficult moment of the history of tennis because he shared the tour at the prime time of Novak, Roger and myself.

“He was, in my feeling, the one that was at the same level as us in general terms. In terms of victories, it’s true that he achieved less.

“In terms of level of tennis, in terms of holding mentally the winning spirit week after week, he was the only one that was very close to being at the same level as us.”

Olympic Games News

Rafael Nadal makes alarming Olympics confession as Carlos Alcaraz dream team declared ‘unfair’

Novak Djokovic makes damaging Olympics claim as he sets up Rafael Nadal showdown

Less than a year apart in age, Murray and Nadal first met in 2007, and played each other a total of 24 times on the ATP Tour.

Nadal has a comfortable lead in their head-to-head with a 17-7 advantage, though the Brit did pick up some memorable wins in their rivalry.

Murray defeated the Spaniard in the semi-final of the 2008 US Open, prevailing in four sets to reach the first of 11 Grand Slam singles finals.

He is also one of just five players to defeat Nadal in a clay court final, doing some on Nadal’s home turf at the Madrid Open in 2015.

Murray is yet to compete in Paris, with his doubles campaign alongside Evans set to start later on Sunday.

Read Next: Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams star in controversial Paris show – but does tennis fit at the Olympics?