Rafael Nadal’s “really sad” retirement ceremony at the Davis Cup has been criticised by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ahead of his Roland Garros farewell.

Tennis icon Nadal called time on his career after representing Spain one final time in the men’s team competition last November.

Spain were beaten 2-1 by the Netherlands in their Davis Cup quarter-final clash in Malaga, with Nadal losing the final match of his career to Botic van de Zandschulp.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had announced ahead of the event it would be the final competition of his career, with a grand farewell ceremony expected in his home nation.

However, Spain’s earlier-than-expected exit from the event appeared to catch event organisers off guard.

The likes of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who had been expected to attend the ceremony, were not present, with a range of other stars also absent from the occassion.

The retirement ceremony was widely criticised across the tennis world, though the sport will once again bid farewell to Nadal at the French Open on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal News

Alex Eala makes ‘fangirling’ confession about Rafael Nadal as she recalls first meeting the Spaniard

Carlos Alcaraz gets clear verdict from Rafael Nadal over partying confession

Nadal won a historic 14 Roland Garros titles, and his legacy at the event will be celebrated in a special presentation on Sunday evening, ahead of the opening night session match of 2025.

Compatriot Davidovich Fokina is among those hoping to embrace what he expects will be a “beautiful moment” for Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday.

However, the current world No 26 added to the ongoing criticism of the Davis Cup ceremony.

“I thought it was really sad,” said Davidovich Fokina to CLAY and RG Media.

“I think they had a proper farewell planned for later, but since Spain lost in the first round, it turned out like that.

“When I saw it, I said: ‘A tennis legend doesn’t deserve to say goodbye like that.’ And not just in tennis, but off the court too.

“For me, every tournament in the world should honour him. Roland Garros is one of them. Nadal is the one who’s won that Slam the most, so it’ll surely be a beautiful moment.”

All eyes will be on which big names attend Nadal’s retirement ceremony in Paris, with the Spaniard having turned down the chance for a farewell in 2024.

The Spaniard was beaten in straight sets by Alexander Zverev in the opening round twelve months ago, though at the time claimed to be unsure as to whether it would be his final appearance at the tournament.

It proved to be the final Grand Slam match of his career, with Nadal deciding to skip Wimbledon and the US Open before his retirement.

However, it was not his final appearance on-site, representing Spain in the Olympic Games at Roland Garros later in the summer.

Nadal reached the second round of the men’s singles event, falling to legendary rival Djokovic, and played doubles alongside Carlos Alcaraz.

Read Next: Alcaraz beats Sinner to defend French Open title as Djokovic outperforms Zverev – our predictions