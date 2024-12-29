‘Roger Federer is the opposite of what people think, by far the most mischievous’

Roger Federer was often the “opposite of what people think” behind the scenes, according to former world No 8 Diego Schwartzman.

One of the most popular players of his or any era, Federer retired in 2022 following a career which saw him win 20 Grand Slam singles titles and spend 310 weeks as the world No 1.

The Swiss ‘Maestro’ has remained in the public eye since his retirement, often appearing at Grand Slam events and playing a leading role at the Laver Cup, which he helped launch in 2017.

Federer’s image is widely polished but, according to Schwartzman, the 43-year-old could be “mischievous” with his entourage behind the scenes during his career.

Speaking on Argentine TV show La Noche Perfecta, the 32-year-old revealed what it was like to watch – and occasionally practice with – the tennis icon.

“I get on well with him, but we’re not friends either,” said Schwartzman.

“He’s the opposite of what people think, by far the most mischievous. When you’re training, the times you have to share a training session, he’s always hitting balls at 150 km/h at his team, non-stop.

“If they’re not careful, the balls hit them in the chest. You wonder what’s going on and he bursts out laughing.

“He’s always hitting his team, pulling down his pants, all the nonsense we do as Argentinians, I swear.”

Federer and Schwartzman met four times on the ATP Tour, with the Swiss winning on every occasion.

Their closest contest came in the last four of the Istanbul Open back in 2015, in which the former world No 1 won 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Federer also beat the Argentine at Roland Garros in 2014, Indian Wells in 2015, and the Shanghai Masters in 2017.

Former world No 8 Schwartzman will call time on his career early in 2025, with the Argentine set to play the final tournament before retirement at the Argentina Open next February.

Schwartzman was a French Open semi-finalist in 2020, beating Dominic Thiem in a legendary quarter-final clash before falling to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

He was also a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2021, while he reached the last eight of the US Open in 2017 and 2019.

The winner of four ATP titles, the Argentine reached a further 10 finals and was a consistent force inside the top 30 of the ATP Rankings until falling outside of the top 100 in 2023.

