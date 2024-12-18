Simona Halep handed major Australian Open boost amid stop-start comeback

Simona Halep’s comeback to WTA action has been given a major boost after it was confirmed the former world No 1 had received a wildcard into Australian Open qualifying.

Former world No 1 and two-time Grand Slam winner Halep has not played at a major since the 2022 US Open, where she fell in the opening round to Daria Snigur.

It was at that tournament that the 33-year-old tested positive for roxadustat, starting a protracted legal process that took 18 months to resolve.

Halep was suspended throughout that period and initially banned from the sport for four years, though this was reduced to nine months on appeal in March 2024.

That allowed the former French Open and Wimbledon winner to immediately return to action, though Halep has been unable to take to the court as regularly as she liked.

The Romanian made an initial return at the Miami Open, losing to Paula Badosa in three sets, though has only played one further WTA-level and two WTA 125-level events since due to injury.

She was forced to retire injured at the Trophee Clarins in May, before playing both the WTA 125 and WTA 250 events in Hong Kong.

However, she will head to Melbourne for the qualifying draw at the first Slam of the year.

The world No 877 will be the biggest name looking to reach the main draw, with qualifying set to start on January 6, 2025.

“The thought of returning to Australia after three years is exciting and I’m very grateful to the tournament for this opportunity,” said Halep.

“I have been working hard to get ready for the 2025 season.

“The Australian Open has provided me with some of the best moments in my career, so I can’t wait to be back in Melbourne and playing in front of the Aussie fans.”

Halep is a former Australian Open finalist, having been beaten by Caroline Wozniacki in three sets in the 2018 final.

The Romanian was also a semi-finalist in 2020, while she reached the fourth round of the tournament in 2022 – the last time she played in Melbourne.

The top seed in women’s singles qualifying is set to be America’s Alycia Parks, currently ranked 82nd on the WTA Rankings.

Other notable names in the qualifying draw include former French Open runner-up and doubles major champion Sara Errani, Rebecca Marino, and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Halep is one of nine wildcards into the field, joined by the likes of Australian’s Astra Sharma and Lizette Cabrera, and 2024 girls’ singles champion Renata Jamrichova.

The men’s singles qualifying field is led by Federico Coria, with Christopher Eubanks also among those present.

