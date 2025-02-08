Svetlana Kuznetsova believes Simona Halep’s career was “unfortunately damaged” by a doping case controversy – in a similar manner to that of Maria Sharapova.

Former world No 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Halep announced her retirement following a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Lucia Bronzetti at the Translyvania Open this week.

The Romanian had struggled to bounce back following a lengthy, and often controversial, doping case, with a knee injury affecting the final months of her career.

Halep tested positive for roxadustat at the US Open in 2022 and was provisionally suspended from tennis in October of that year.

The former French Open and Wimbledon champion was suspended for four years in September 2023 due to both her positive test and irregularities in her biological passport.

Halep maintained throughout that she had never intentionally committed any wrongdoing, and in March 2024 the Court of Arbitration of Sport reduced her suspension to nine months on appeal.

That enabled Halep to return to court that month at the Miami Open, though the 33-year-old was unable to regain full fitness – and she has now ended her career less than a year later.

Her story is not entirely different to that of Sharapova, who was also unable to return to the peak of her powers after a two-year ban for a positive meldonium test was reduced to 15 months.

And, writing on Telegram, former world No 2 and two-time major singles champion Kuznetsova rued how both women had seen their careers unfairly “damaged”.

“It is very sad to read that Simona was never able to come back and decided to end her sports career,” said Kuznetsova.

“Of course, the doping case, unfortunately, damaged not only Maria Sharapova’s career but also Simona Halep’s.

“This is how it is in sports, such beautiful careers do not end on a high note. But nevertheless, Simona will forever remain a legendary athlete, and my congratulations to her.”

Can Halep and Sharapova’s ‘damaged’ cases be compared?

There are significant differences between Halep and Sharapova’s doping cases which means they are not entirely comparable.

However, there are some similarities in terms of career trajectory.

Sharapova also tested positive at a Grand Slam tournament – at the 2016 Australian Open – with news of her suspension emerging in March of that year.

The Russian did not deny taking meldonium but claimed to have made a “huge mistake” by not checking that the drug had been added to WADA’s list of banned substances.

Sharapova was initially banned for two years in June 2016 though this was reduced on appeal to 15 months in October 2016, allowing her to return in April 2017.

The former world No 1 found more success than Halep, winning a 35th career title at the Tianjin Open in October 2017, reaching the 2018 French Open quarter-finals – and returning to the top 25.

However, she was unable to consistently capture her past glories, and began to significantly struggle with the shoulder injury that had dogged the five-time major champion early in her career.

The Russian was outside the world’s top 300 when she retired aged 32 in February 2020.

