Stefanos Tsitsipas has revealed he is taking “motivation” from girlfriend Paula Badosa’s Australian Open run ahead of his return to action in Rotterdam.

WTA star Badosa reached her first Grand Slam semi-final in Melbourne last month, defeating world No 3 Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals.

The Spaniard’s efforts saw her return to the top 10 for the first time since October 2022, having fallen outside the top 100 as recently as 2024 due to a significant back issue.

In recent months, Badosa battled back to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open and win her fourth WTA title in Washington D.C before her Melbourne campaign.

Tsitsipas, who reunited with the 27-year-old last year following a brief split, was courtside for most of his partner’s matches in Melbourne, having lost in round one of the men’s singles event.

Speaking to the ATP Tour, the world No 13 revealed he had been inspired by Badosa’s recent form ahead of his impending campaign at the Rotterdam Open.

“Her success gives me a lot of motivation – it was really impressive and deserved,” said the Greek.

“With her run I thought: ‘If she can do it, why can’t I?’ That’s how I look at it. I learned a lot from this process of how to get to a Grand Slam semi-final.

“I felt privileged that I could give her some small advice to help her en route to the semi-finals. She gave me the freedom to give some feedback and tips.

“Through my advice to her, I also learned things about myself in terms of tennis and how I see the court and how I approach my own game. It pushes me on.”

Tsitsipas will face qualifier Harold Mayot in his opening round match in Rotterdam, an ATP 500 event held on indoor hard courts.

The 26-year-old is the sixth seed at the tournament and is projected to face second seed Daniil Medvedev in the last eight.

Tsitsipas’ results have noticeably dipped in the past season and a half, with the Greek failing to qualify for the 2024 ATP Finals after five straight appearances at the year-end championships.

He has not won a title since the Monte-Carlo Masters in April 2024 and lost in the opening round of the Australian Open to Alex Michelsen – his earliest exit at that event since his debut showing in 2018.

This will be his first tournament since that loss to Michelsen, though he believes he is “really prepared” for the challenge ahead.

He added: “I’ve had so much practice and played so many sets during the Australian Open period in training.

“I have had a good time off and I am really prepared now. I feel I’m fresh. I’m happy to be very fit because I’ve worked a lot on fitness in recent months.

“Tennis-wise, I’m there. I just need to now deliver.”

