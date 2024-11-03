Ugo Humbert, Karen Khachanov clash after contentious Paris Masters meeting – ‘No idea how to behave’

Karen Khachanov has accused Paris Masters opponent Ugo Humbert of having “no idea how to behave” after a contentious encounter in Bercy.

In a surprise semi-final, French No 1 Humbert rallied from a set down to defeat Khachanov 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3 and reach his first Masters 1000 final.

However, the Frenchman’s historic win has been overshadowed by a controversy that began to emerge mid-match.

Buoyed on by a raucous home crowd in Paris, Humbert’s celebrations when winning individual points or games appeared to frustrate Khachanov, who seemed to be struggling with an injury.

The Russian, a Paris Masters champion back in 2018, appeared to tell Humbert that he had “no class” during the post-match handshake.

And, speaking to Ziggo Sport following his loss, the 28-year-old did not hold back in his scathing criticism of his victorious opponent.

“No idea how to behave. I always play fair and I will congratulate him if he behaves like a normal person,” said Khachanov.

“Jumping and screaming ‘Come on, Allez!’ every point? You think it’s OK? You can celebrate after, no problem…but to hit once one guy is on the ground? OK, see you next time.”

ATP Tour News

Alexander Zverev sends a message to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner after big rankings leap

Novak Djokovic hit out at disrespectful French tennis fans – now it’s time to take action

World No 18 Humbert is into the eighth final of his career and third on home soil in France, having previously won ATP 250 titles in Metz and Marseille.

The 26-year-old defended both his behaviour and the behaviour of the Bercy crowd after the match, claiming the support helped him find “true happiness” on court.

He added: “I won because I expected nothing. Today was tougher, I didn’t feel as good, more tension was required.

“When you’re not feeling good, you don’t play well, so for me, that was the true victory, managing to pull through.

“Having 10,000 people cheering behind me is true happiness, and that’s why I turn to them. The crowd is here to support me.

“I play with heart, and I want to share the moment with them. I was on the edge at times, and seeing the people supporting me and seeing him starting to cramp, suddenly I felt good.

“That’s what helped me push through.”

French No 1 Humbert faces a tough test if he now wants to lift the biggest title of his career, with world No 3 Alexander Zverev his opponent in the championship match.

Zverev, who is guaranteed to move back to second in the rankings no matter what happens in the final, defeated Holger Rune in his semi-final on Saturday.

The pair have met twice before, with Zverev and Humbert each picking up one victory.

Humbert prevailed in their first meeting at the Halle Open in 2021, though it was the German who prevailed in a three-set thriller when they met at this very tournament a year ago.

Read Next: The 5 men with the most indoor hard-court titles – Novak Djokovic with 19, Roger Federer No 1