Wilson Black Friday: The best tennis deals of 2025

Men and women are using the same ball at the US Open

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Wilson is selling £20 tennis rackets and cutting the price of trainers by as much as £40 for Black Friday.

The professional tennis brand has released the first early batch of Black Friday deals, and it includes rackets, tennis shoes, bags and plenty more.

Wilson is expected to launch more deals the closer we get to November 28 and Black Friday itself. Last year the brand cut 25% off the price of everything on site, including its professional range of rackets.

There are 28 types of Wilson tennis shoes discounted on the early Black Friday sales. They include the Wilson Rush Pro range of tennis shoes, including clay and standard versions. Usually priced at £120, they are down to as little as £80 in the early sale.

The Wilson Intrigue Tour tennis shoes, which were designed by World No 26 Marta Kostyuk and worn during her win against Emma Raducanu in the Madrid Open, are reduced from £140 to under £100, while the standard Intrigue are down to around £80 in the sale.

But the best early Black Friday Wilson deals can be found on junior tennis rackets. The Wilson Slam Jr 19 and Slam Jr 23 are reduced to as little as £20, which is a bargain price for one of the best junior tennis rackets on the market.

The Wilson Burn Spin 24 Jr is down to £60 from £75 and is an option for those who want a more professional racket setup.

You can see all the Wilson Black Friday deals here.

One to watch: Wilson Blade V9

The full set of Wilson tennis deals are not yet live, but one racket we recommend keeping an eye on is the Blade V9, which is one of the best rackets available.

In our review of the Wilson Blade V9 racket, we wrote: “It is easy to see why so many top players use this racket as instantly it gives your shots more punch.

“Getting the right strings in the frame is crucial and we used Luxilon ALU Power, with the pop coming off the racket delivering impressive results.

“Overall, this racket feels great in the hand and offers control and power in equal measure, ensuring it is an upgrade on what is already a legendary frame.”