Marion Bartoli has bravely detailed her issue with dealing with a stalker following Emma Raducanu’s recent ordeal at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Raducanu’s second-round clash versus Karolina Muchova was temporarily suspended after the Brit noticed a man who had previously approached her earlier in the week watching in the stands.

The 22-year-old was left in tears and hid behind the umpire’s chair, though she continued the match once the spectator had been removed.

The spectator in question was arrested by Dubai police, and though Raducanu has not pressed charges, a restraining order has been put in place to protect the 2021 US Open champion.

Speaking in the aftermath of the incident, former world No 7 and 2013 Wimbledon champion Bartoli shared that she too had found herself dealing with a stalker during her playing career.

The 40-year-old revealed that she was repeatedly followed by a fan throughout the grass-court summer in 2007, a period which saw her reach her first final at the All England Club.

“Someone just followed me through the whole grass season in 2007,” revealed Bartoli.

“I played Birmingham and Eastbourne and that person found a way to get into the grounds, behaving like a ball kid and a groundsman.

“He found a way to purchase the same kit and get himself into my court as a groundsperson. And I sort of recognised him. It was from my first-round match against Flavia Pennetta.

“I pointed out straight away to the All England Club and the organisation of the tournament to say that he was not a groundsperson, he was not working there.

“He was someone who had been stalking me for three weeks. And they found a way to get his identity and get rid of him and put his picture on all the entrances of the All England Club.

“When you’re in that environment, it can feel very, very stressful. And I was very young back then. I was 22 years old as well, and I remember just getting on the court and saying to my dad, that person does not have the right to be on my courts.

“That’s the only time I experienced it to that close degree, which I think is a bit similar to what Emma has experienced. Even though that guy didn’t insult me, he was really, really stalking me.

“I was extremely proud of Emma for continuing to play and willing to give it a go, and willing to try to fight as much as she could despite the circumstances.”

Raducanu will return to action for the first time since her ordeal at Indian Wells, which gets underway next week.

The tournament has revealed that extra security provisions will be in place for the world No 55, who reached the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament back in 2024.

It has also been revealed that Raducanu will be joined by interim coach Tom Welsh in the desert following a split with former coach Nick Cavaday earlier this year.

